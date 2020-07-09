LIVING ON PURPOSE: Our grass is greener than we think

By Billy Holland

Living On Purpose

I really appreciate readers who send me emails and hand-written letters, they are truly an encouragement. Actually, I received a wonderful letter the other day by a gentleman from South Carolina who had recently lost his wife and he said one of these columns touched him deeply. My topic was about how God’s eye is always on the sparrow, and this reminded him of a precious memory that he and his wife had experienced many years ago. He sent along some photos and it was just a very kind expression of appreciation. Meeting new acquaintances like this are very special to me and one of the blessings which comes with having the opportunity to share my heart with others.

I realize that many readers of the newspapers are a part of the older generation and that is wonderful. I’m also a member of what is now commonly called, “old school” who enjoys actually holding the newspaper in my hands along with reading good ole paper and ink books. It seems the younger folks would rather stay glued to their phones and receive their information from the internet headlines. By the way, I really appreciate the hard work that newspaper personnel do every day, they are committed to excellence and have a relentless attitude to provide honest information as a service to humanity. A very noble profession indeed. Continuing with the thought about growing older, I realize that most of us believe we are going to stay young forever, but in plain language we can safely say, “that just ain’t gonna happen.” I think my grammar program just blew a fuse. Anyway, you get the point. For those who are going through anxiety and loneliness, I just want to remind you that you are never alone. God is always with us and offers to fill us with a peaceful and joyful expectation that we will see our soulmates again. I’m very sorry, and cannot imagine what it’s like to not be with those we have shared our life with. In first Thessalonians chapter 4, we have God’s promise that His people will be resurrected and reunited with Him and their loved one’s forever. Revelation 21:4 says, “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.” I love the lyrics to the hymn, “What a day that will be” and the amazing assurance that God’s Word is true and never fails.

I’m sure that most of us would agree the Lord has been good to us. I know we are very busy, but when we consider what it means to be happy and blessed, many times we forget just how blessed we are and what we already have. Our human nature is convinced that to have more things guarantees we will have more happiness and contentment, but this is not true. The old, “grass is always greener” philosophy influences individuals to ignore their existing level of happiness by thinking there are much higher levels to attain. In reality, our earthly existence can only be so good because there is a limit to how mentally and emotionally satisfying it can be. We know that heaven will be much more spiritually wonderful than we could possibly imagine, and the highest vision of heaven on earth is referring to our intimate relationship with God, not a two week European vacation. My wife and I can honestly say we are as happy as we can be, and this is not just a frivolous statement – it’s literal. I’m not implying we are free from trials and challenges because we have them just like everyone else. What I’m saying is this natural life has a plateau of fulfillment and many of us are actually there now. For those who have an intimate relationship with God, a faithful soulmate, a nice place to live, decent health which includes having the ability to function physically and mentally without terrible pain, and enough money to do whatever they want within reason, how much happier can they be? What could make them happier? More possessions? Solomon was not any more satisfied or content than we are because we all have the same things, except his “stuff” was larger and more expensive. For most of us, we can appreciate and be very grateful that our grass is actually very lush and green.

