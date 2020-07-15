Harlan County arrest records

The following individuals were recently lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center:

Jeffrey Browning, 40, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on June 24. He was charged with second-degree burglary and possession of marijuana;

Ventris Browning, 54, of Lynch, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on June 24. He was charged with second-degree burglary, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) and a parole violation warrant;

Shawn Ashley, 21, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on June 27. He was charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief;

Katie Anderson, 37, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on June 29. She was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Shirley Lundy, 36, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on June 29. She was charged with two counts first-degree trafficking controlled substance (>/= 2 grams methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking controlled substance (drug unspecified), third-degree possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear;

Richard Pace, 26, of Evarts, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on June 30. He was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and endangering the welfare of a minor;

Katelyn Pace, 24, of Evarts, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on June 30. She was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and endangering the welfare of a minor;

Angela Templeton, 48, of Loyall, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on June 30. She was charged with failure to appear;

Barbara Thomas, 43, of Benham, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on June 30. She was charged with second-degree possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified) and operation of motor vehicle while under the influence;

Ashley Kinder, 36, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 1. She was charged with failure to appear;

Larry Napier, 30, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 1. He was charged with two counts failure to appear;

Adam Caldwell, 32, of Bledsoe, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 1. He was charged with two counts failure to appear;

Steven Shepherd, 50, of Baxter, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 1. He was charged with failure to/improper signal, failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession and operation of motor vehicle while under the influence;

Ryan Duckworth, 43, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on July 4. He was charged with failure to appear;

Bradley Clark, 28, of Shaw, S. Carolina, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on July 6. He was charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence;

Courtney Smith, 30, of Loyall, was arrested by Loyall Police Department officers on July 6. She was charged with four counts probation violation;

James Gilbert, 63, was arrested by Kentucky State police troopers on July 6. He was charged with second-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot), public intoxication of controlled substance (excluding alcohol) and two counts failure to appear;

Geoffrey Hoskins, 45, of Dayhoit, was arrested by Loyall Police Department officers on July 6. He was charged with two counts failure to appear;

John Middleton, 71, of Smith, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 7. He was charged with growing marijuana (five plants or more);

Kelly Coker, 38, of Cumberland, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on July 8. She was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Candy Ball, 36, of Cumberland, was arrested by probation and parole officers on July 9. She was charged with a parole violation;

Whitney Napier, 26, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 9. She was charged with fourth-degree assault (minor injury);

Dexter Davidson, 60, of Cumberland, was arrested by probation and parole officers on July 9. He was charged with a probation violation;

Deandra Fee, 36, of Loyall, was arrested by Loyall Police Department officers on July 9. She was charged with first-degree trafficking controlled substance (< 2 grams methamphetamine);

William Jennings, 42, of Harlan, was arrested by Loyall Police Department officers on July 9. He was charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, third-degree possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified), reckless driving and first-degree trafficking controlled substance (< 2 grams methamphetamine);

Johnathan Arvin, 30, of Mary Alice, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 9. He was charged with fourth-degree assault (no visible injury);

Tamara Saylor, 32, of Dayhoit, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 9. She was charged with fourth-degree assault (no visible injury);

Abigal Jones, 21, of Evarts, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on July 10. She was charged with third-degree criminal mischief;

Ricky Thomas, 33, of Loyall, was arrested by Evarts Police Department officers on July 10. He was charged with failure to appear;

Christopher Wilson, 36, of Stoney Fork, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 10. He was charged with two counts failure to appear and a parole violation warrant;

Roy Gilreath, 42, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 11. He was charged with fourth-degree assault (no visible injury), second-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot) and alcohol intoxication in a public place;

Edward Brown, 61, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on July 11. He was charged with receiving stolen property (under $10,000);

Pete Rowe, 46, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 12. He was charged with public intoxication of controlled substance (excluding alcohol);

Miranda Jenkins, 31, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 12. She was charged with failure to appear;

Lawrence Robbins, 36, of Wallins, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 12. He was charged with second-degree trafficking controlled substance (drug unspecified);

Whitney Barrett, 26, of Bledsoe, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on July 13. She was charged with non-payment of court costs/fees/fines.

