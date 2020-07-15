KITCHEN CORNER: Fried bologna bagel

By Ellen Cawood

Kitchen Corner

I hope everyone had a great Forth of July celebrating with their family. Just like America, I have a July birthday myself and it is coming up this week! 27 is going to hold so many special memories- graduating with my masters, finishing our house, and most importantly getting married! Sometimes I forget to stop and reflect on my life. I am so fortunate to be where I am, and thankful for the life God has given me.

Since it is my birthday week, I thought I would share one of my favorite recipes. It is super simple, but it reminds me so much of my childhood. My mom and I came up with this special treat, and now Jake and I share our morning coffee while eating this almost every Saturday. I hope it is something you all enjoy at your home as well.

Fried Bologna Bagel

Ingredients

Plain bagel

1 slice of thick cut bologna

1 large egg

1 piece of pepper jack cheese

1 tomato

Everything but the bagel seasoning

Salt

Pepper

Dijon mustard

Instructions

Begin by buttering and toasting your bagel. I usually just broil mine in the oven. While your bagel is getting golden brown, heat a skillet over medium high heat crack your egg and season with salt and pepper. Cook until over medium consistency so the yolk runs out with the first bite giving the sandwich a rich sauce. Set egg to the side and fry bologna slice. When you flip the bologna, add the slice of pepper jack cheese on top to melt as the other side cooks (pepper jack is just our favorite, but you can do whatever cheese you choose).

By now your bagel should be toasted so it’s time to assemble your sandwich. The order should be bottom bagel, fried bologna, Dijon mustard, tomato slice, everything but the bagel seasoning, egg, and bagel top. I promise this will change your Saturday morning breakfast for the better!