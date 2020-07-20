Miller appointed to State Board of Accountancy

Gov. Andy Beshear recently appointed Amy Miller, a Harlan native and local accountant, to the State Board of Accountancy.

Miller said she is excited for the opportunity to serve on the seven-person board.

“I am also very thankful to the Kentucky Society of CPAs and Gov. (Andy) Beshear for honoring me with the appointment,” she said.

The Board of Accountancy is the state agency responsible for licensing and regulating certified public accountants and certified public accounting firms. It is funded solely through fees charged to obtain and renew a license to practice public accounting and to sit for the CPA exam, as stated on the board website.

The board comprises seven members appointed by the governor to serve four-year terms — six are certified public accountants and one is a citizen member.

Miller will fill a certified public accountant position and replace Albert Harris of Mayfield, whose term expired June 30.

“The board generally meets monthly in Louisville, although current meetings will be conducted virtually until state restrictions are lifted,” she said.

Miller said she is especially “proud to represent eastern Kentucky,” as well as other sole practitioners.

Miller worked for Evans Warriner and Company in Barbourville and Dean Dorton in Lexington before starting her own practice in 2012. Her office is located at 307 E. Central St. in downtown Harlan.

She is married to Robert Leo Miller. They have three children: Thomas Leo (8), Julianne (5) and Lucy Gail (3).