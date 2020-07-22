Intoxicated man almost crashes into Harlan river

A Harlan man was arrested Monday evening after wrecking a truck near Huffman & Huffman, where officials said we appeared to be intoxicated.

Abelardo Alavez, 34, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on July 20.

According to the citation, Officer Mitch Alford was notified of a complaint that a black pickup truck had wrecked beside the Legacy Plaza. Alford said the truck was off the road and had been headed toward the river before stopping.

Alavez was allegedly unsteady on his feet and had glassy, bloodshot eyes. After conducting a preliminary breathalyzer test, the test showed the presence of alcohol. A translator was also present since Alavez did not speak English.

Alavez was taken to Harlan ARH where an implied consent form was filled out and signed.

He was charged with three counts of operator’s license, communication device violation, five counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, three counts of failure to wear seat belts, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle, overwidth, two counts of failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle, reckless driving, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession and failure to register transfer of motor vehicle.

He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full-cash bond.