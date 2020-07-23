Deputies arrest Wallins man after finding Fentanyl, weapons

A Wallins man was arrested Thursday morning after deputies assisted probation and parole officers during a home visit and multiple fentanyl patches were allegedly discovered.

Ramon “Fidel” Morales, 55, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on July 23.

According to a press release, complaints had been received concerning an individual on probation who was living at the residence. Morales is a convicted felon and was currently on probation for five drug-trafficking charges.

An investigation was conducted, placing three weapons, fentanyl patches and drug paraphernalia in Morales’ possession inside the residence.

Morales was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), possession of drug paraphernalia and five counts of probation violation (technical).

He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full-cash bond.

The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.