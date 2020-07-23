KITCHEN CORNER: Broccoli chicken and rice freezer meal

By Ellen Cawood

Kitchen Corner

With the cases of coronavirus rising in our area, I think it very important that we all do our best to protect each other. It’s like my dad always told me, no man is an island, and everything you do in life affects another person. One way that we can help each other is reducing the amount of time that we are out in public, and buying groceries in bulk can be an excellent solution. But what do you do with all of that when you get home you may ask? Well, one suggestion is to make meals to freeze and be able to pull out and quickly serve in the future. Today’s recipe is just that.

Broccoli Chicken and Rice Freezer Meal

Ingredients

4 cups rice

4 cups shredded chicken

2 bags steamed broccoli

1 can cream of mushroom

1 can cream of chicken

1 tablespoon onion powder

4 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 ½ cups of milk

Salt

Pepper

Instructions

Start by cooking all your ingredients. Make the rice on the stove top according to package directions, but a rule of thumb is two cups of water for every one cup of rice. Prepare the chicken by seasoning with salt and pepper generously and baking at 400 for 25 minutes or until the internal temperature is 165 degrees. When it is finished cooking, shred with a fork. Lastly prepare the broccoli by steaming fresh broccoli on the stove top or according to the package instructions.

Once your ingredients that require prep work are cooked, begin assembly process. Combine the rice, chicken, broccoli, cream of chicken soup, cream of mushroom soup, onion powder, cheese and milk. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Place the mixture in 9×9 pans and cover with aluminum foil, or you can store them in gallon freezer bags. Label what the dish is and freeze it for later.

When it is ready to bake place in fridge to thaw out. Preheat oven to 350 and bake for 30-40 minute. You’ll have a great meal that took you no time and save you another trip to the grocery store. Stay safe and healthy everyone, this will all be over one day.