Southeast announces Kingdom Come Swappin’ Meetin’ to go virtual

From Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College

One of the region’s most beloved festivals highlighting Appalachian heritage and culture will have a new format this fall. The 2020 Kingdom Come Swappin’ Meetin’ will adapt to virtual delivery in light of the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Harlan County and the risk of community spread.

“We regret that we will be unable to host the festival in-person this year,” said Southeast President Vic Adams. “However, our first priority is the health and safety of our students, employees, and larger communities.”

Thankfully, advanced technology has made it possible for the event to continue. According to Alexia Ault, co-chair of the organizational committee, the college will host a series of online events during the first weekend in October, the traditional dates for the Swappin’ Meetin’.

“We are currently researching what that might look like,” said Ault. “Above all, we are committed to keeping our community engaged.”

For updates about the Kingdom Come Swappin’ Meetin’, follow the festival’s Facebook page or contact Alexia Ault at 606-589-3129.