Harlan County teachers selected for KyMTL

Two Harlan County teachers were recently selected by the Kentucky Center for Mathematics to participate in a program for math teachers, which only selects a number of teachers based on an application and interview process.

Rachel Yost, a teacher at Rosspoint Elementary School, and Greg Longworth, a teacher at Harlan County High School, were both selected by KCM as Kentucky Math Teacher Leaders.

According to a press release from KCM, mathematicians are brought together to collaborate with other like-minded educators from every corner of the state.

The teachers work to “expand their skills in leadership, mathematics, content and pedagogy,” ultimately benefiting the education of hundreds of students.

Yost has been teaching for a combined 13 years experience in grades kindergarten through fifth, with her main focus in primary grades.

She is also a national board certified teacher in Early Generalist and a Rank 1 in Teacher Leader through the SOAR/STEM Initiative.

Longworth taught math at Cumberland High School before its consolidation into Harlan County High School, giving him a total of 21 years experience in the field.

He holds a bachelor’s in mathematics, master’s in principalship and earned Rank 1 in Supervision.

Longworth was also named Harlan County Teacher of the Year in 2006 and awarded the Excellence in Teaching Award in 2020.