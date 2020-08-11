Changes to the stop condition at the intersection beside the Harlan County Recycling Center began Tuesday in an effort to decrease confusion and potential accidents.

Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said the intersection was one of the “most confusing and occasionally dangerous intersections” in the county, and he is glad to see changes were finally made at the beginning of the week.

“Currently, the stop condition is only posted on the KY 413 northbound approach,” he said. “After this work, the KY 413 southbound approach will become the stop condition. KY 72 to KY 413 southbound and KY 413 northbound to KY 72 will become a continuous movement.”

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advised motorists that temporary rumble strips will be placed in advance to the new stop condition and signs will be posted on each approach, reading “NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN AHEAD.”

The change was noted as an effort to improve safety as determined by traffic turning movement counts at the intersection.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

