Harlan County arrest records

The following individuals were recently lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center:

Kime Fluker, 39, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan Police Department officers on Aug. 11. She was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and menacing;

Ronald Jenkins, 48, of Baxter, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 12. He was charged with first-degree trafficking of controlled substance (> or = 2 grams methamphetamine) and failure to appear;

Frank Price, 42, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 12. He was charged with failure to wear seat belts, no registration plates, no registration receipt, registration and title requirements for vehicle not operational on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, operating on suspended/revoked license and operation of motor vehicle while under the influence;

Andrew Baker, 20, of Loyall, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 12. He was charged with no registration plates, rear license not illuminated, no registration receipt, two counts improper display of registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle and operation of motor vehicle while under the influence;

Natesia Waller, 24, of Evarts, was arrested by Evarts Police Department officers on Aug. 13. She was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct;

Rachel Sturgill, 49, of Bledsoe, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 13. She was charged with failure to appear and non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;

Donald Buell, 49, of Wallins, was arrested by Loyall Police Department officers on Aug. 14. He was charged with failure to wear seat belts, prescription controlled substance without proper container, second-degree trafficking controlled substance (drug unspecified), failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no registration receipt, no registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license and operation of motor vehicle while under the influence;

Edward Hensley, 46, of Baxter, was lodged in the detention center on Aug. 14 for drug court sanction;

Earlene Jackson, 44, of Dayhoit, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 14. She was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), operation of motor vehicle while under the influence, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating motor vehicle with expired license, failure to produce insurance card, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), theft by deception (cold checks; $500) and failure to wear seat belts;

Francis Poblette, 51, of Putney, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 14. He was charged with fourth-degree assault (minor injury), two counts non-payment of court costs/fees/fines and failure to appear;

Marcus Saylor, 19, of Baxter, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 15. He was charged with fourth-degree assault (no visible injury);

Phillip Tolliver, 35, of Wallins, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 15. He was charged with non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;

Justin Williams, 35, of Cranks, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 15. He was charged with fourth-degree assault (minor injury);

Joshua Nantz, 28, of Cranks, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 15. He was charged with receiving stolen property (under $10,000) and theft by unlawful taking (under $500);

William Cox, 38, of Dayhoit, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 15. He was charged with two counts non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;

Rodney Thacker, 29, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 15. He was charged with non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;

Tammy Mills, 58, of Evarts, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 15. She was charged with non-payment of court costs/fees/fines;

Gladys Wallace, 32, of Dayhoit, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 16. She was charged with fourth-degree assault (no visible injury);

Johnny Deal, 47, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on Aug. 16. He was charged with fourth-degree assault (child abuse);

Tenra Wilson, 50, of Bledsoe, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 16. She was charged with no registration plates, no registration receipt, registration/title requirements for vehicle not operational on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession, operating vehicle with expired license and operation of motor vehicle while under the influence;

Kali Truitt, 18, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 17. She was charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence, no operator’s license, license to be in possession, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belts and failure to produce insurance card;

Jason Gilbert, 32, of Harlan, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 17. He was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia;

Terry Siler, 35, of Cumberland, was arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers on Aug. 17. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking (auto; between $500 and $10,000);

Richard Grogan, 31, of Cumberland, was arrested by Cumberland Police Department officers on Aug. 17. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree trafficking controlled substance (< 2 grams methamphetamine).

The above information was compiled from the Harlan County Detention Center website. For more information, visit www.harlandc.com and click “Current Inmates.”

