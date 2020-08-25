Case plateau leads to lifted one shopper per household order

As coronavirus cases continue to plateau across Harlan County, Judge-Executive Dan Mosley lifted his one shopper per household order that has been in place since April, giving credit to the locals continuing efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

“It takes every single one of us. Our plateau and decline in cases makes this possible,” he said.

Mosley said with classes beginning to start back virtually in less than a week, his hope is for students to return to in-person instruction soon.

“I want the kids of our county to be able to go into a store and pick out their own backpacks, school supplies and school clothes here,” he said. “I appreciate everyone who has complied with this guideline over the last few months. This has helped in our fight against the virus.”

Mosley announced three new cases of COVID-19 to bring the total to 314, with two of the three cases residing in the same household.

There are currently 22 active cases, 285 recovered, five hospitalized and seven deaths associated with the virus.

As of 12 p.m. on Aug. 24:

— 5,127 tests have been conducted up 330 tests from last week

— 4,811 tests have been negative

— Four tests are pending.

Mosley said more than 18 percent of the county’s population has been tested since the pandemic began, with a positivity rate of 6.1 percent, down slightly from last week.

Compared to a sharp rise in cases for July at 193, there have been 96 cases reported in August.

Gov. Andy Beshear also announced that eviction processes can now begin.

“A 30-day notice of intent to evict must be given by the landlord to the tenant,” Mosley explained in his Facebook update. “According to Gov. Beshear’s order, landlords and tenants must confer at least once over the 30 days to look at remedies for keeping the tenant in their home. A landlord can not charge late fees or interest from March 6 through Dec. 31.

The governor announced that he has allocated $15 million in CARES Act funding to reimburse eligible landlords for missed rent payments by tenants and pay some advanced rent to keep tenants in their homes due to hardships from COVID-19, Mosley said. Applications will be accepted beginning Sept. 9.

Additional details on how you can apply will be provided in the coming days. For other assistance, you can visit the Team Kentucky fund page at teamkyfund.ky.gov. For more information on legal aid and legal issues related to COVID-19, you can call 1-833-540-0342 or visit kycovidlegalhelp.org.”