expand
Ad Spot

September 1, 2020

Clem hopes to build on breakout junior campaign

By Staff Reports

Published 12:54 pm Monday, August 31, 2020

By John Henson
Contributing columnist

While it won’t go down as one of the best in the long and proud history of the Harlan football program, the 2019 season was a good one individually for Ethan Clem.

While the Dragons struggled through a 1-10 campaign, Clem proved to be one of the best all-around players in the region as he rushed for a team-high 740 yards and eight touchdowns while finishing in a tie for sixth place on the team in tackles with 24.

Clem was the team’s primary ball carrier but demonstrated his versatility by moving to quarterback when Connor Scearse went out with an injury that sidelined him for all but five games.

“I think playing so many positions helped me get better, even though it was kind of out of necessity with Connor and some others getting hurt,” Clem said.

“Ethan was our workhorse last year,” Harlan coach Eric Perry said. “He was kind of our do everything guy. We are expecting more of the same this year.”

“I thought I had a pretty good year, but I’m worried about helping my team,” Clem said. “It was hard with only 15 players at times.”

Perry expects those numbers to improve this year and he likes the leadership being provided by Clem and the team’s five other seniors.

“Ethan is a quiet leader for us who leads by example. He doesn’t say a whole lot, but when he does the other guys definitely listen,” Perry said. “He’s a great kid who comes to work on his craft every day and always has a great attitude. I think he could really have a huge year for us.”

“I feel like I will have a good senior season, if we get to play,” Clem said. “I feel good with our team this year. I feel we have a better chance this year. We have people showing up and working, and that’s all you can do. We have some experience this year. We have to put the work in and show up to practice.”

While getting ready for the season, Clem admits he’s been somewhat distracted at times by the uncertainty of when the season will start because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been crazy. I just want to have my senior season,” Clem said. “It kind of brings me down when I hear something, but I can’t listen to that. It’s all in the Lord’s hands.”

Sign-up for our free newsletter!

* indicates required



News

KYTC works to combat impaired driving for Labor Day weekend

News

Officer-involved shooting in Knox Co. leaves two dead

News

Free workforce training for eastern KY locals

News

Case plateau leads to lifted one shopper per household order

News

Let them play: Beshear will not overturn KHSAAs’ fall sports start date

Lifestyle

Construction underway at future Cumberland Hope Village site

News

Harlan second highest in unemployment for June

News

Harlan County arrest records

Education

HCSD announces dates for Chromebook pickup

News

Coalition makes catalytic investment in Appalachian coal mine reuse projects

Local Features

Local author to host book signing Aug. 27

News

ReWork EKY program helping people get back to work

News

Human trafficking attempt in Knox Co. leads to two arrests

News

Adams discusses General Election info in Chamber meeting

DEVELOPING NEWS

Harlan sees decrease in COVID-19 cases

Local Features

Pope to perform in Marble City Opera

News

Brafford to lead fundraising campaign for Challenger Learning Center

News

Lee appointed ARH Vice President of Legal Affairs

News

Beshear announces $6 million for economic development planning, pandemic recovery

News

KSP seeking to fill 30 telecommunicator positions statewide

DEVELOPING NEWS

Mosley announces six more cases, says totals have plateaued

News

Traffic changes near recycling center now active

News

It’s a rally: Raven Rock RallySprint cruises to success in Harlan, Letcher counties

News

Verda man arrested for attempting to entice minors into vehicle