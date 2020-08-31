expand
September 1, 2020

Jeremy A. Taylor

Free workforce training for eastern KY locals

By Staff Reports

Published 12:13 pm Monday, August 31, 2020

From the Center for Rural Development

Are you unemployed, thinking about making a career move, or just want to improve your work skills?

The Center for Rural Development is offering online essential work skills training at no cost for unemployed and underemployed individuals. The training is provided for those who live in Bell, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, Letcher, McCreary, Perry, Pulaski and Whitley counties.

Instructor Jeremy A. Taylor will be leading “Becoming Your Best in the Workplace” online training sessions on Sept. 17 and Oct. 20 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. streamed on Zoom.

The online training will include valuable networking tools and basic workforce skills to equip, empower, and encourage individuals to be their best in the workplace and in life.

Some of the topics to be discussed include: how to communicate effectively; prepare for a job interview; be a team player and valuable employee; solve problems that arise on the job; improve professionalism in the workplace; and put all of these skills together to be the best you can be in the workplace.

Participants are required to register online for “Becoming Your Best in the Workplace” training at www.centertech.com. Instructions on how to join and participate in the training will be sent to participants prior to the start of each session.

For more information on training opportunities at The Center, call 606-677-6000 or email training@centertech.com.

“Becoming Your Best in the Workplace” is presented by The Center’s Business and Community Training Center and funded through a POWER grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Established in 1996 through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers, (KY-05), and other leaders, The Center for Rural Development is a nonprofit organization fueled by a mission to provide leadership that stimulates innovative and sustainable economic development solutions and a better way of life in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. In its 45-county primary service region, The Center provides innovative programs in leadership, public safety, technology, and arts and culture. The Center is committed to constantly expanding its capabilities in order to deliver a range of key services throughout Kentucky and the nation.

