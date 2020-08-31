expand
September 1, 2020

Emergency lights flashing on police cars at night at the scene of an accident or crime. Focus shifts from lights in the foreground to the lights in the background.

Officer-involved shooting in Knox Co. leaves two dead

By Staff Reports

Published 12:23 pm Monday, August 31, 2020

From the Kentucky State Police

The Kentucky State Police responded to an officer-involved shooting on Johnson Hollow Road in Knox County on Tuesday as a result of an ongoing investigation.

The initial investigation indicates the KSP Special Response Team was attempting to serve a search warrant, at which time shots were exchanged between KSP and armed suspects. As a result of the shooting, Charles Garland, 30, of Gray, was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Knox County Coroner.

KSP and FBI continued their search throughout the night and into Wednesday for Joey Middleton, 41, of Gray, who was wanted for four counts of attempted murder of a police officer and other active warrants.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., KSP was confronted by Middleton in the woods, leading to shots being fired and Middleton fatally injured.

No officers were injured during both incidents that took place.

The ongoing officer-involved shooting investigation is being conducted by Post 10, Harlan, and KSP Critical Incident Response Team. They were assisted at the scene by KSP personnel, FBI, ATF, DEA and the Knox County Coroner.

