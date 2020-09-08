County receives grant to improve infrastructure

Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $2 million in grant funding for four infrastructure projects to improve utility services in Eastern Kentucky communities, including a project right in our own backyard.

With $153,846 awarded to the Harlan County Fiscal Court from RDAAP funds for the Business Park Natural Gas Infrastructure Project, a natural gas utility system in the Tri-Cities area at the Harlan County Business Park can now be developed.

“We were extremely excited that the Harlan County Fiscal Court and Harlan County Economic Development Authority were selected to receive a grant of more than $153,000 to go toward a natural gas line extension to our state-certified build-ready site in Harlan County,” Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said in his announcement of the grant.

Mosley said 90 percent of companies that are new or are expanding require natural gas availability at the site they select, and the grant brings Harlan County another step closer to landing a company on the grounds to bring more jobs to locals.

“Three companies have already visited this site and all have said natural gas availability was a necessary utility for their operations. The RDAAP funds provided will make this even closer to becoming a reality,” he said.

Although the grant will not fully fund the project, Mosley said he and the Fiscal Court are seeking additional funding through the AML Pilot project fund to help reach their goals for the business park.

“Economic development isn’t a destination, it’s a journey. Companies don’t fall out of the sky. We need jobs and we’re going to do our part to make sure that all necessary infrastructure is in place to make us as competitive as possible to bring them here,” he said. “Keep the faith and say a prayer that additional grant funding will come soon to provide Harlan County hardworking folks a chance to live the American Dream right here in our own backyard.

“I appreciate the work of our EDA, the One Harlan County board, along with our Fiscal Court and state officials who share this vision to bring our county to a competitive level and provide hope for our people.”

For more information on the Economic Development Authority’s work with the Fiscal Court and One Harlan County, visit www.harlancountyeda.com