Harlan woman found dead in Illinois

A Harlan woman’s body was recently found in a ditch off the Illinois 160 on-ramp westbound U.S. 50 near Trenton, Illinois. The death is under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

Charity M. Greene, 46, was positively identified Thursday evening, according to a police report. The cause of death has yet to be reported until the results of an autopsy performed on Aug. 29 are returned.

Greene was identified after investigators reached out to the public for help with a description of her tattoos.

Anyone with information about Greene’s whereabouts before the discovery of her body is asked to contact Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 at 217-342-7879 or william.sandusky@illinois.gov.

