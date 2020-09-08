Learning to be flexible with 2020 obstacles

As challenging as 2020 might be, being flexible to adapt and overcome is nothing new for the Harlan High School cheer squad.

Coach Heather Dickenson said in the face of COVID-19, she feels like her team will have to treat each game as if it were their last more so than before.

“This season has had so many changes already and there are so many unknowns. I have just encouraged my team to save each moment and to make sure that every time they take the field that they are giving 100 percent because we never know when our season could be cut short,” she said.

As Dickenson and her cheerleaders learn to navigate the season during a pandemic, specific guidelines are in order to keep each person healthy, something she said the team is taking very seriously.

She said, “We are following all recommendations given by KHSAA, as well as the Harlan Independent School District.”

With plans in place to see the season go as smoothly as possible under new restrictions, Dickenson said there has been a new philosophy adopted to be able to adapt and adjust.

“Due to the pandemic we have had several last-minute changes in practice schedules and locations. Our plan is to encourage one another and remain committed to growing as a team even through the changes,” she said. “As a team, we are working hard on strengthening our fundamentals, as well as our tumbling. I am impressed with our girls every day and how dedicated they are to get better every single day.”

The sky is limitless for these high school cheerleaders as they continue to battle through changes to their season.