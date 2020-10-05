expand
October 6, 2020

Blasting operations on U.S. 421 begin today in Harlan

By Staff Reports

Published 1:33 pm Monday, October 5, 2020

MANCHESTER The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that blasting operations start Monday, Oct. 5, on a portion of U.S. 421 (mile point 19.35) in Harlan County.

Work schedule is listed below:

  • The blasting operations are expected to occur Monday, Oct. 5, Wednesday, Oct. 7, and Friday, Oct. 9 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

While every precaution is made to control these shots, blasts have potential to block the roadway for extended periods of time, which may lead to additional delays.

KYTC asks motorists to avoid the area during the designated hours, and to seek viable alternate routes. Also be aware of the work zone, expect delays and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.

Blasting operations on U.S. 421 begin today in Harlan

