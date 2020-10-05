expand
Ad Spot

October 6, 2020

Roger Roper

Home Federal Bank announces Roper retirement

By Staff Reports

Published 1:49 pm Monday, October 5, 2020

Home Federal Bank announced the retirement of Roger Roper from its board of directors.

After 24 years of service, Roper has shared his decision to retire from the Board of Directors of Home Federal Bank Corporation.

Prior to his time on the board, Roper was an officer and managed the bank’s Harlan County market area. He has more than 36 years of management experience in the financial industry.

Before joining Home Federal Bank in 1996, Roper served 10 years as president of another financial institution.

He began his banking career in the early 1960s as a management trainee while still in college.

Active in local civic affairs, Roper has served on numerous boards and committees over the years.

“Being associated with Home Federal, its great employees and strong management team has been the highlight of my 40-plus years in banking,” he said. “Both the employees and management are always focused on the customer and that’s the reason for our continued success.”

Alex Cook, president and CEO of Home Federal Bank, said Roper has been an asset to the bank for nearly 25 years.

“Serving as both management and a director, Roger exemplifies the true meaning and spirit of community banking,” Cook said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect and gratitude for Roger and what he brings to the Bank and our customers. He has provided great wisdom and friendship during his tenure. And although we will miss his presence on the board, we wish Roger the best as he enters his next chapter of life — retirement.”

Home Federal Bank faculty and staff thank Roper for his commitment to service and wish him “many great years of retirement.”

Sign-up for our free newsletter!

* indicates required



  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

Local Features

Home Federal Bank announces Roper retirement

Lifestyle

Pet of the Week: Jester

News

Blasting operations on U.S. 421 begin today in Harlan

News

Meet the Candidates: Who will represent the 84th District?

Local Features

Barbara Bailey retires after 41 years of news anchoring at WKYT

Local Features

‘We all loved her’ – Harlan County mourns loss of Dr. Carolyn Sundy, SKCTC Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion

Education

Technology help desk formed to assist students, parents

News

KSP honors lab staff during National Forensic Science Week

Local Features

Sept. 25 declared ‘Barbara Bailey Day’ in Harlan County

News

Meet the Candidates: Harlan Chamber holds second bi-annual candidates forum

Local Features

Local visits Mosley’s office after beating COVID-19

News

Help needed for crucial broadband speed test

News

Two dead, one seriously injured after crash in Benham

News

Paper ballots, early voting a norm for 2020

News

Take charge of your health: Sept. is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Education

Frazier grant to make laptop computers available to Southeast students

News

Gov. Beshear provides update on COVID-19 in KY

News

ACA sees COVID-19 rise in cadets, staff

Education

Board approves in-person classes slated for Sept. 28

News

COVID-19 guidelines for HCHS football home games

News

Harlan ARH brings flu shots curbside on Sept. 16

Local Features

KSP Post 8 welcomes new post commander

Education

Chitwood to lead district technology program

News

Beshear launches eviction relief fund website