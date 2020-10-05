expand
Ad Spot

October 6, 2020

Jester is the Harlan County Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for Sept. 30. He is roughly three months old and weighs 2 pounds, 8 ounces. Jester is a fun-loving, playful kitten in search of his fur-ever home. Adoption is $70, and forms can be picked up at the animal shelter located at 394 State Hwy 840 in Baxter. Call 606-573-8867 to see if Jester is still available for adoption, to set up an appointment to see him or grab an adoption application. All animals are subject to rescue. (Harlan County Animal Shelter photo)

Pet of the Week: Jester

By Emily Sargent

Published 1:43 pm Monday, October 5, 2020

Jester is the Harlan County Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for Sept. 30. He is roughly three months old and weighs 2 pounds, 8 ounces. Jester is a fun-loving, playful kitten in search of his fur-ever home. Adoption is $70, and forms can be picked up at the animal shelter located at 394 State Hwy 840 in Baxter. Call 606-573-8867 to see if Jester is still available for adoption, to set up an appointment to see him or grab an adoption application. All animals are subject to rescue. (Harlan County Animal Shelter photo)

Sign-up for our free newsletter!

* indicates required



  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

Local Features

Home Federal Bank announces Roper retirement

Lifestyle

Pet of the Week: Jester

News

Blasting operations on U.S. 421 begin today in Harlan

News

Meet the Candidates: Who will represent the 84th District?

Local Features

Barbara Bailey retires after 41 years of news anchoring at WKYT

Local Features

‘We all loved her’ – Harlan County mourns loss of Dr. Carolyn Sundy, SKCTC Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion

Education

Technology help desk formed to assist students, parents

News

KSP honors lab staff during National Forensic Science Week

Local Features

Sept. 25 declared ‘Barbara Bailey Day’ in Harlan County

News

Meet the Candidates: Harlan Chamber holds second bi-annual candidates forum

Local Features

Local visits Mosley’s office after beating COVID-19

News

Help needed for crucial broadband speed test

News

Two dead, one seriously injured after crash in Benham

News

Paper ballots, early voting a norm for 2020

News

Take charge of your health: Sept. is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Education

Frazier grant to make laptop computers available to Southeast students

News

Gov. Beshear provides update on COVID-19 in KY

News

ACA sees COVID-19 rise in cadets, staff

Education

Board approves in-person classes slated for Sept. 28

News

COVID-19 guidelines for HCHS football home games

News

Harlan ARH brings flu shots curbside on Sept. 16

Local Features

KSP Post 8 welcomes new post commander

Education

Chitwood to lead district technology program

News

Beshear launches eviction relief fund website