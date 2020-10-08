Two arrests made in Tyler North case

Two arrests were made Wednesday in relation to a Harlan native’s disappearance, one of which is the man’s ex-wife.

Lena North, 27, and former Leslie County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Lewis, 35, both of Manchester, were arrested on Oct. 7 by the Kentucky State Police after they were connected to Tyler North’s disappearance.

According to KSP Post 13 Trooper Matt Gayheart, a lengthy two-year investigation into North’s disappearance resulted in two indictment warrants being served by Post 13 and DESI/East in the 2018 missing person case.

Troopers and investigators in Hazard first began asking the public for assistance in finding North on July 18, 2018, after family members reported the Leslie County man as missing on June 25, 2018.

North was last seen on June 24, 2018, near the Harlan-Leslie line in the Cawood Recreational Area off of U.S. 421.

The 2003 Dodge Dakota North was known to drive was later found burned on a strip mine from KY 1850 near the Clay-Leslie line on July 1, 2018, but North was never located.

Troopers, detectives and KSP canine personnel have searched several locations for North while acting on tips from the public, as well as a number of friends and family members who continue to search for any sign of him.

Lena North and Lewis were both lodged in the Leslie County Detention Center and charged with murder, resulting in two bonds of $100,000 respectively for their connection to North’s disappearance.

Lewis was also previously indicted in December 2018 for allegedly stealing more than $11,000 in police gear from the Sheriff’s Office.

The case remains under investigation by KSP Detectives Vicki Day and Clayton Stamper.

This is a developing story the Enterprise will update as more information becomes available.