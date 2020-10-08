expand
Ad Spot

October 9, 2020

Two arrests made in Tyler North case

By Emily Sargent

Published 3:09 pm Thursday, October 8, 2020

Two arrests were made Wednesday in relation to a Harlan native’s disappearance, one of which is the man’s ex-wife.

Lena North, 27, and former Leslie County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Lewis, 35, both of Manchester, were arrested on Oct. 7 by the Kentucky State Police after they were connected to Tyler North’s disappearance.

According to KSP Post 13 Trooper Matt Gayheart, a lengthy two-year investigation into North’s disappearance resulted in two indictment warrants being served by Post 13 and DESI/East in the 2018 missing person case.

Troopers and investigators in Hazard first began asking the public for assistance in finding North on July 18, 2018, after family members reported the Leslie County man as missing on June 25, 2018.

North was last seen on June 24, 2018, near the Harlan-Leslie line in the Cawood Recreational Area off of U.S. 421.

The 2003 Dodge Dakota North was known to drive was later found burned on a strip mine from KY 1850 near the Clay-Leslie line on July 1, 2018, but North was never located.

Troopers, detectives and KSP canine personnel have searched several locations for North while acting on tips from the public, as well as a number of friends and family members who continue to search for any sign of him.

Lena North and Lewis were both lodged in the Leslie County Detention Center and charged with murder, resulting in two bonds of $100,000 respectively for their connection to North’s disappearance.

Lewis was also previously indicted in December 2018 for allegedly stealing more than $11,000 in police gear from the Sheriff’s Office.

The case remains under investigation by KSP Detectives Vicki Day and Clayton Stamper.

This is a developing story the Enterprise will update as more information becomes available.

Sign-up for our free newsletter!

* indicates required



  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

Education

Harlan Co. School District in-person classes resume after week off

News

County trick-or-treat scheduled for Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

News

Drive-through Trick-or-Treat on Main planned in Harlan

News

Two arrests made in Tyler North case

Local Features

Pet of the Week: Crystal

News

KSP recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

News

Courthouse News

News

Truck set aflame in Holly Point parking lot

Local Features

The Survivor in Me: Unwavering faith in one of life’s hardest challenges

News

Spike in cases sees more than 500 positives in Harlan County

News

Meet the Candidates: Bowling unopposed in his return to 87th District

Editorials

America needs journalists – and America’s journalists need our support

Local Features

Home Federal Bank announces Roper retirement

Lifestyle

Pet of the Week: Jester

News

Blasting operations on U.S. 421 begin today in Harlan

News

Meet the Candidates: Who will represent the 84th District?

Local Features

Barbara Bailey retires after 41 years of news anchoring at WKYT

Local Features

‘We all loved her’ – Harlan County mourns loss of Dr. Carolyn Sundy, SKCTC Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion

Education

Technology help desk formed to assist students, parents

News

KSP honors lab staff during National Forensic Science Week

Local Features

Sept. 25 declared ‘Barbara Bailey Day’ in Harlan County

News

Meet the Candidates: Harlan Chamber holds second bi-annual candidates forum

Local Features

Local visits Mosley’s office after beating COVID-19

News

Help needed for crucial broadband speed test