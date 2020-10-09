Drive-through Trick-or-Treat on Main planned in Harlan

Trick-or-Treat on Main will look a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Harlan Tourism is working to make sure they put a smile on the faces from children across the county.

Although heavy rain and gusty winds lasted throughout most of Halloween day in 2019, Trick-or-Treat on Main carried on with roughly 1,300 children at the Harlan Center. Even after having the event moved inside, Harlan Tourism Executive Director Brandon Pennington said it was “mind boggling” to have so many visitors attend.

Entering its ninth year, Trick-or-Treat on Main has grown in size as a “safe venue for families to trick-or-treat in downtown Harlan during daylight hours and familiar faces,” as explained on the Visit Harlan County Facebook Page, where the announcement of the event was made Friday afternoon.

Slated for Oct. 30, the drive-through event will be from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Harlan Center parking lot.

Pennington and his crew announced their plans for Trick-or-Treat on Main, which encompasses a mix of fun and safety to keep Halloween on the calendar.

“As we move forward on plans for this event in 2020, we must keep the idea of safety at the forefront of the event. Our planning team has been in close contact and discussion with the Harlan Health Department, monitoring recommendations from the state, speaking with local elected officials, discussions with our board and others. We recognize that if we utilize caution for the event this year, it can bring us closer to a normal event next year,” the group’s post read.

Harlan Tourism plans to host the event in a drive-through fashion. Each child will receive a pre-packaged candy bag at the end of the route, limiting their contact to only one person to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Businesses can also be a part of this year’s celebration by setting up along the route with spooky scenes, faculty and staff waving to children in their costumes, decorating their cars and more. All businesses will be required to adhere to safety guidelines if they choose to set up, according to Harlan Tourism.

If your business would like to donate candy to fill the Halloween bags, you may also submit promotional materials to include in the trick-or-treaters’ Halloween sacks.

A virtual costume contest is being organized to accompany the event. Harlan Tourism is inviting local businesses to stage a Halloween scene where children can take pictures during the week leading up to Trick-or-Treat on Main.

Further details regarding the drive-through route and participating business will be released in the coming weeks. You can also call the Harlan Center at 606-573-4495 for any questions about the event.

Trick-or-treating times for city and county communities will be made by their corresponding officials and announced in the Enterprise.

