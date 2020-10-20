expand
Ad Spot

October 20, 2020

Black Bears lose to Redhounds in 13th Region Championship

By Emily Sargent

Published 4:55 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

The Corbin Redhounds shut down Harlan County High School’s Black Bears 10-0 in Monday’s 13th Region Championship game.

Harlan County’s win-loss record now stands at 21-32, with 5-6-1 for the season, 4-4-1 for the region and 4-2-0 for district. The Redhounds, with a 87-11 win-loss reported, show 10-1-3 for the season, as well as 6-0-0 for region and 5-0-0 for district.

Thursday was also no ordinary day for soccer fans in Harlan County, as the Black Bears boys and girls soccer teams battled against opposing schools for the 50th District Tournament title at JACES field.

Taking home the title for the boys, the Knox Central Panthers defeated the Harlan County team in a 2-0 shutdown, with both Steven Reeds and Tim Jones bringing home a goal at the finals. Some assists were also made by Jason Payne and Hunter Campbell, as goalkeeper Jacob Merida prevented three nets.

In the Lady Bears head-to-head with Middlesboro’s Lady Jackets, Madison Irvin was the only one to make the kick against Harlan County. Jordyn Ferguson and Haley Moyers also contributed to the title for the Lady Jackets, with Ferguson only letting by two goals compared to her nine saves as goalkeeper.

The Lady Jackets took home the title for the girls team after a 1-0 win on penalty kicks against Harlan County and another 3-2 win over Knox Central during the tournament.

Sign-up for our free newsletter!

* indicates required



More News

CROSS: McConnell’s good at politics but for whom?

Black Bears lose to Redhounds in 13th Region Championship

Harlan runners break personal records at Middlesboro All-Comers race

County reaches 570 overall cases, 37 active

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

News

County reaches 570 overall cases, 37 active

Local Features

HHS homecoming candidates

News

3-week early voting period under way in Kentucky

BREAKING NEWS

Man robs HLT Check Exchange, bound employee at gunpoint

News

Festival of the Mountain Masters in the works

News

Local returns to Harlan after 75-day battle with COVID-19

Education

Harlan Co. School District in-person classes resume after week off

News

County trick-or-treat scheduled for Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

News

Drive-through Trick-or-Treat on Main planned in Harlan

News

Two arrests made in Tyler North case

Local Features

Pet of the Week: Crystal

News

KSP recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

News

Courthouse News

News

Truck set aflame in Holly Point parking lot

Local Features

The Survivor in Me: Unwavering faith in one of life’s hardest challenges

News

Spike in cases sees more than 500 positives in Harlan County

News

Meet the Candidates: Bowling unopposed in his return to 87th District

Editorials

America needs journalists – and America’s journalists need our support

Local Features

Home Federal Bank announces Roper retirement

Lifestyle

Pet of the Week: Jester

News

Blasting operations on U.S. 421 begin today in Harlan

News

Meet the Candidates: Who will represent the 84th District?

Local Features

Barbara Bailey retires after 41 years of news anchoring at WKYT

Local Features

‘We all loved her’ – Harlan County mourns loss of Dr. Carolyn Sundy, SKCTC Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion