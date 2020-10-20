expand
Ad Spot

October 20, 2020

County reaches 570 overall cases, 37 active

By Emily Sargent

Published 4:47 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

After a high number of coronavirus positives on Friday, the number of confirmed cases have declined again over the last few days, according to Judge-Executive Dan Mosley.

With three cases reported on Saturday and none on Sunday, last week concluded with 41 new cases.

On Monday, Mosley said the county recorded an additional four cases, bringing the overall total to 570. Two of the four, he said, are connected to other previous cases.

There are currently 37 active cases in Harlan County, with one case hospitalized. A total of 13 deaths have also been reported in association with the virus.

“If you were a close contact of any of the positive cases, the Health Department has reached out to you as part of their contact tracing process, or will reach out to you in the very near future,” Mosley said.

He explained the state’s metric for determining a county’s incidence rate has changed a lot for locals over the last couple of weeks because it measures average cases over the last seven days. There are currently 44 counties out of 120 total counties in Kentucky that are in the red category.

As of Monday, Harlan County was in the orange category at 20.3.

“It’s important that our case incidence rate stays in the orange category, or even improve to the yellow or green category so that our kids can continue to receive in-person instruction and enjoy other opportunities they love,” he said.

As of noon on Oct. 19:

— 8,221 tests have been conducted

— 7,651 tests have been negative

“Our positivity rate in Harlan County has remained steady at where we’ve been over the last month at 6.9 percent overall,” Mosley said. “Since last Monday, we saw a slight uptick with 8.0 percent of the tests that have been done in Harlan County over the last week being positive, which is up from 6.8 percent last week, but down from 10.7 percent week before last and 15 percent three weeks ago. This increase from last week is solely due to the high case count on Friday.”

Because of the decline in cases, Mosley said he will continue to provide a weekly update between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Mondays concerning COVID-19 moving forward. Should there be any additional spike in cases or other relevant information regarding the incidence rate or community spread, Mosley said he will share that information as soon as possible.

Refer to the Harlan County Health Department website for the daily case numbers.

Sign-up for our free newsletter!

* indicates required



More News

CROSS: McConnell’s good at politics but for whom?

Black Bears lose to Redhounds in 13th Region Championship

Harlan runners break personal records at Middlesboro All-Comers race

County reaches 570 overall cases, 37 active

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

News

County reaches 570 overall cases, 37 active

Local Features

HHS homecoming candidates

News

3-week early voting period under way in Kentucky

BREAKING NEWS

Man robs HLT Check Exchange, bound employee at gunpoint

News

Festival of the Mountain Masters in the works

News

Local returns to Harlan after 75-day battle with COVID-19

Education

Harlan Co. School District in-person classes resume after week off

News

County trick-or-treat scheduled for Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

News

Drive-through Trick-or-Treat on Main planned in Harlan

News

Two arrests made in Tyler North case

Local Features

Pet of the Week: Crystal

News

KSP recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

News

Courthouse News

News

Truck set aflame in Holly Point parking lot

Local Features

The Survivor in Me: Unwavering faith in one of life’s hardest challenges

News

Spike in cases sees more than 500 positives in Harlan County

News

Meet the Candidates: Bowling unopposed in his return to 87th District

Editorials

America needs journalists – and America’s journalists need our support

Local Features

Home Federal Bank announces Roper retirement

Lifestyle

Pet of the Week: Jester

News

Blasting operations on U.S. 421 begin today in Harlan

News

Meet the Candidates: Who will represent the 84th District?

Local Features

Barbara Bailey retires after 41 years of news anchoring at WKYT

Local Features

‘We all loved her’ – Harlan County mourns loss of Dr. Carolyn Sundy, SKCTC Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion