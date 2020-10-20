Harlan runners break personal records at Middlesboro All-Comers race

Harlan cross country teams had a positive outcome at the Middlesboro All-Comers Meet on Oct. 13, where multiple runners broke their personal records. Runners from both Harlan High School and Harlan County High School are now setting their sights on the state meet to be held in Lexington on Oct. 31.

Ella Morton, a senior at HHS leading the school’s cross country team, set a new personal record at the Middlesboro meet with a time of 22:38, which breaks a school record held by Asbury University student-athlete Lucy Bryson. Morton’s time brought her in at 16th overall.

Another student at HHS, sophomore Mia Pace, also broke her personal record when she crossed the finish line with a 24:43 time.

Sophomores Haley Couch and Kyler McClendon both ran in the Oct. 13 meet as well. Couch finished 73rd with a time of 32:12, and McClendon, running in his second race ever, placed 55th at 20:15.

In the girls elementary mixed division, Harper Carmical led the way placing third overall (9:31), followed by Zoe Lawson in sixth place (9:52).

Cooper Thomas, a fourth grader on the boys elementary squad, also ran an impressive race finishing sixth overall with a time of 9:02. He was followed by Michael Lindsey (11:52) and Tucker Sullivan (12:31), who placed 31st and 34th.

Harlan County’s cross country team also had an eventful race last week.

For the boys, Caleb Brock led Harlan County as he finished seventh, followed by Daniel Joseph (12th), Matt Yeary (31st) and Lucas Epperson (37th).

Peyton Lunsford placed fourth in the girls competition. Leah Taulbee was next in 19th, followed by Riley Key (20th), Summer Farley (35th) and Cadence Ferguson (42nd).

HC’s DaShaun Smith also placed fifth, with Bradley Brock in ninth. Ethan Lewis and Braxton Crain finished 27th and 28th, respectively.

In the elementary mixed race, Tanner Daniels led Harlan County as he finished third and was followed by Trey Creech (10th), Luther Gross (16th), Jayden Sergent (25th), Ben Crain (27th), Zakk Colllins (28th) and Carson Sanders (36th).

The two schools will now head to Wayne County on Saturday before entering regional territory next weekend, Oct. 24, where they will compete for a shot at the state meet on Oct. 31 in Lexington.