October 20, 2020
3-week early voting period under way in Kentucky
HHS homecoming candidates
By
Staff Reports
Email the author
Published 4:40 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020
CROSS: McConnell’s good at politics but for whom?
Black Bears lose to Redhounds in 13th Region Championship
Harlan runners break personal records at Middlesboro All-Comers race
County reaches 570 overall cases, 37 active
Man robs HLT Check Exchange, bound employee at gunpoint
Festival of the Mountain Masters in the works
WATTS: Women, the workforce and the pandemic
Grading our political leaders’ response to the pandemic: Beshear’s jury is still out, local officials’ is even more so
BLEVINS: Side effects of the virus
America needs journalists – and America’s journalists need our support
HCHS homecoming candidates
Basketball practices begin Monday, games fast approaching
