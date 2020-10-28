Harlan County Chamber of Commerce announces winners to be awarded at Virtual Awards Gala Oct. 29

The Harlan County Chamber of Commerce (www.harlancountychamber.com) announced its annual award winners that will receive recognition at its Virtual Awards Gala at 6 p.m. Thursday on Facebook Live.

The Gala will also feature guest speaker Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley.

At the Gala, Southeastern Kentucky Rehabilitation Industries (SEKRI) will be awarded 2020 Business of the Year by the Harlan County Chamber of Commerce.

SEKRI has served the Tri-City communities of Harlan County for several years and expanded operations to a second plant in Harlan in 2019. During the COVID-19 pandemic, SEKRI was swift to change production in their facilities to aid in the shortage of PPE across the country.

Hill & Holler will receive New Business of the Year, and With Love From Harlan will be awarded Non-profit of the Year for the second consecutive year.

The Chamber named community leader Scott Parsons the 2020 Harlan Countian of the Year.

According to Chamber President, Colby Kirk, “The Gala is always a great event where we celebrate businesses and individuals from across Harlan County. We felt that in 2020 it was imperative we find a way to recognize our award recipients in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The full list of winners include:

Harlan Countian of the Year: Scott Parsons

Business of the Year: Southeastern Kentucky Rehabilitation Industries (SEKRI)

Entrepreneur of the Year: Bethany Cox – Studio 606

Excellence in Customer Service: Rax Restaurant

Lawson-Hoskins Dedication Award: Emily Sargent, Harlan Enterprise

Healthcare Provider of the Year: Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation (MCHC-Harlan)

Harlan County Hero: Dr. Carolyn Sundy

Non-profit of the Year: With Love From Harlan

Community Development Award: Poke Sallet Festival Planning Committee

Community Appearance and Beautification Award: Harlan City Street Department

Any business or individual wishing to join the Chamber of Commerce should speak with any of the board members or go to www.harlancountychamber.com for membership information.

The Harlan County Chamber of Commerce hopes to resume meetings on the second Wednesday of the month at Sazon Steakhouse when social distancing guidelines permit. All are welcome to attend.

