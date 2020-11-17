Courthouse news – Nov. 18

DISTRICT COURT CASES

Oscar Whitehead, 40, theft by deception (under $500) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set Feb. 9.

Christopher P. Gilbert, 32, possession of marijuana, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, reckless driving – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set Feb. 15, 2021.

Phillip Middleton, 37, receiving stolen property (under $500) – continued for pretrial conference.

Patricia Darlene Cody, 47, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – continued for arraignment.

Harvey Daniel Blevins, 25, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – continued for arraignment Nov. 30.

Joseph King, 34, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – failed to appear for hearing.

Terry Adams, 34, license to be in possession, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – failed to appear for hearing.

Lakweasha Estes, 23, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), alcohol intoxication in a public place – failed to appear for hearing.

Barbie J. Farley, 34, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

Floyd Tyrone Gregory, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment.

Mark Douglas Howard, 22, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, booster seat violations – continued for arraignment.

William Edward Crider Johnson, 46, failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

Shawn Dylan Burke, 25, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license – failed to appear for hearing.

Cheyenne M. Eleftheriou, 19, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed on proof.

Brittany C. Cothern, 21, expired or no registration plate – failed to appear for hearing.

William Franklin Sullivan, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – jury trial scheduled Dec. 8.

Gilbert, Sherman Griffith, 55, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license – failed to appear for hearing.

Laura Burkett, 34, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment.

Sylvia Chasteen, 23, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – continued for arraignment.

Victoria Hazett, 34, failure to wear seat belt, two counts of booster seat violations, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – failed to appear for hearing.

David L. Rowlett, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, instructional permit violations – failed to appear for hearing.

Steven Adams, 33, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc.(first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

Earlene Rena Jackson, 44, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense, methamphetamine) – waived to grand jury.

Lakweasha Estes, 23, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), alcohol intoxication in a public place – failed to appear for hearing.

Mary D. Davidson, 33, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc.(first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

Jerrick Dunson, disregarding stop sign, possession of marijuana, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc.(first offense) – jury trial set Dec. 8.

David L. Rowlett, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, instructional permit violations – failed to appear for hearing.

Terry Adams, 34, license to be in possession, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – failed to appear for hearing.

Jonathan Blair, 36, second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), resisting arrest – pretrial conference set Feb. 8.

Heather Smith Brewer, 45, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), improper display of registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

Cassey N. Bryant, 36, license plate not illuminated, failure to wear seat belt, improper equipment – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed.

Shawn Dylan Burke, 25, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license – failed to appear for hearing.

Jimmy Lee Holland, 35, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, booster seat violations, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed on warning and proof.

Jimmy Ray Anderson, 38, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license – failed to appear for hearing.

Curtis R. Pace Jr., operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc.(first offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set Dec. 8.

Joseph King, 34, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – failed to appear for hearing.

Donna K. Clayborn, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – pretrial conference set Nov. 30.

Derrick Parker, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set Dec. 8.

Patricia Darlene Cody, 47, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed.

Sylvia Chasteen, 23, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – continued for arraignment.

William Edward Crider Johnson, 46, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – failed to appear for hearing.

James Robert Richardson, 40, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Dec. 14.

Nicholas Wayne Partin, 26, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – failed to appear for hearing.

Damon R. Philpot, 39, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), menacing, third-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest – failed to appear for hearing.

Candy Michelle Ball, 37, receiving stolen property (under $500) – failed to appear for hearing.

Roger W. McKnight, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – continued for arraignment

Jeffery S. Coker, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment.

Chastity Goddard, 20, theft by deception (under $500), public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set Feb. 8.

Dalton Travis Alexander Hall, 19, failure to produce insurance card, improper registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed on proof.

Mark Douglas Howard, 22, expired or no registration plate, booster seat violations, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

William Bishop Doan, 21, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit), failure to notify address change to the department of transportation, reckless driving, failure to produce insurance card – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $285; other charges, dismissed.

Elijah McClendon, 23, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – failed to appear for hearing.

Lakweasha Estes, 23, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), alcohol intoxication in a public place – failed to appear for hearing.

Ronnie D. Nantz, 44, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. – continued for pretrial conference Feb. 1.

Johnny J. Halcomb, 30, third-degree criminal trespassing – pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 25

Briana Nicole Smith, 25, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) – failed to appear for hearing.

Kelly Shelton, 38, resident fishing without a license/permit – pretrial conference scheduled March 1.

Jared Ratliff, 28, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

Harvey Herron, 53, reckless driving, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment.

Steven Adams, 33, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc.(first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

Victoria Hazlett, 34, failure to wear seat belt, two counts of booster seat violations, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – failed to appear for hearing.

Laura Burkett, 34, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt – first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed on warning.

Jimmy Ray Anderson, 38, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license – failed to appear for hearing.

Samantha Joann Asher, 30, failure to wear seat belt – fined $25.

Michelle Lee Boring, 41, theft of services, third-degree criminal mischief – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $586 on restitution and sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.

Shawn Dylan Burke, 25, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license – failed to appear for hearing.

Phillip B. Burkhart, 44, failure to wear seat belt – dismissed on warning.

Jason Callahan, 28, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months) and ordered to stay out of Cash Saver.

Hurlen Couch, 40, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

Brad Florek, 45, third-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

Roger Gibson, 55, of Harlan, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – dismissed by request of alleged victim.

Mary G. Hatmaker, 46, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – dismissed on warning.

William Hendrix, 37, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment Dec. 7.

Gale Howard, 36, receiving stolen property (under $10,000) – dismissed. Officer failed to appear for court date.

Marco Hopkins, 40, criminal littering – failed to appear for hearing.

Marco Hopkins, 40, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – failed to appear for hearing.

Shirley J. Lundy, 37, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – failed to appear for hearing.

Donnovan Gabriel Mabelitini, 19, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces, first offense), failure to wear seat belt, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 180 days in jail (probated 24 months) and ordered to forfeit money/firearm; other charges, dismissed (ordered to forfeit weapon).

Phillip Middleton, 37, receiving stolen property (under $500) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months).

Deona Mimes, 23, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – failed to appear for hearing.

Joshua Nantz, 29, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set March 9.

Casey J. Neal, 25, fourth-degree assault (no visible injury), alcohol intoxication in a public place, failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment Nov. 23.

Casey J. Neal, 25, failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, – continued for arraignment Nov. 23.

Casey J. Neal, 25, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc.(first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment Nov. 23.

Lisa Ogan, 46, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not to operate on highway – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed on proof.

Wanda Perkins, 48, fourth-degree assault (minor injury), third-degree criminal mischief – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set March 9.

Francis R. Poblette Jr., 52, resident fishing without a license/permit – pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived).

Johnny Ray, 32, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) – failed to appear for hearing.

Joshua Shanks, 40, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – dismissed on warning.

Terry Lee Siler, 35, improper use of farm plates, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, improper registration plate – failed to appear for hearing.

Amanda Simpson, 39, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, improper display of registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

Tina Smith, 39, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession – failed to appear for hearing.

Tyson Stewart, 20, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – failed to appear for hearing.

Angela Sturgill, 33, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, no operator’s/moped license – failed to appear for hearing.

Melissa Taylor, 41, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – dismissed by request of alleged victim.

William Eugene Thomas, 51, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – dismissed on proof.

Dale Reno Turner, 26, failure to wear seat belt – dismissed on warning.

Willie D. Turner, 28, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license – failed to appear for hearing.

David Gregory White, 37, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – failed to appear for hearing.

Gabriel Akles Wynn, 37, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

Ronald Tracy Wynn, 45, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

