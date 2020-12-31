Ruth Emma Harris, 68

Ruth Emma Harris, age 68, passed away Dec. 23, 2020 after battling a long illness. She was born May 16, 1952, in Hettinger, North Dakota, to Ed and Mabel Ehresman. While working her way through college, Ruth married David Harris in May 1972 who preceded her in death in 2010. Ruth was also preceded in death by a sister, Pat (and Jim) Swanson and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Ehresman.

Ruth loved to teach and was able to touch the lives of children at multiple schools throughout southeast Kentucky.

Ruth is survived by her son and wife, Matt and Amber Harris and their children, Brianna and Olivia. She is also survived by three sisters and one brother- Mary and Terry Alwine, Carol and Joe Ruminski, David and Sharon Ehresman, and Hope and Terry Adams. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held on January 9, 2021, at Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church in Powell, Tenn., with the Reverend Greg Bostick officiating. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ruth’s honor to the Red Bird Mission, rbmission.org/support in Beverly, Kentucky.

