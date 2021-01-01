Edward G. Clem, 68, of Cawood, passed away on Wednesday afternoon of Dec. 23, 2020 at the Harlan ARH.

Ed was born Feb. 19, 1952, in Harlan to the late James Edward “Jim” Clem and Betty Jean Mitchell Clem. A graduate of James A. Cawood High School, he went on to get a teaching degree at the University of Kentucky and followed that up with his degree to become a Principal at Union College. He retired from the Harlan County Board of Education where he served as a teacher at Green Hills School, Principal of Cumberland High School, and then finished his career at Harlan Co. High School. He had also worked in the mines for several years also. He was a member of Cawood Holiness Church.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, former Harlan County Clerk, Wanda S. Clem; his daughter, Leah Bargo; brother, Kenneth Wayne Clem.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife, Vivian Rapier Clem, of Cawood; son in law, Mike Bargo of Corbin; grandchildren, Brandon, Austin, and Adam Bargo, all of Corbin; great grandson, Aiden Bargo; his sister, Gail (Corky) Bryant, of Somerset; his mother in law, Brenda Rapier, of Ages; he leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 2) at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. in the Chapel of the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Clem and Rev. Jerry Collins officiating.

Private burial will be on Sunday (Jan. 3) at the Swanson Family Cemetery in Cawood.

