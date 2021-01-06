expand
Ad Spot

January 8, 2021

Tabitha is the Harlan County Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for Jan. 6. She is a 1-year-old cat, weighing roughly 6 pounds. This little one needs a safe place to land, in a home with no other cats at this time. Adoption is $70, and forms can be picked up at the animal shelter located at 394 State Hwy 840 in Baxter. Call 606-573-8867 to see if Tabitha is still available for adoption, to set up an appointment to see her or grab an adoption application. All animals featured in Pet of the Week are subject to rescue. (Photo submitted)

Pet of the Week for Jan. 6

By Emily Sargent

Published 2:25 pm Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Tabitha is the Harlan County Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for Jan. 6. She is a 1-year-old cat, weighing roughly 6 pounds. This little one needs a safe place to land, in a home with no other cats at this time. Adoption is $70, and forms can be picked up at the animal shelter located at 394 State Hwy 840 in Baxter. Call 606-573-8867 to see if Tabitha is still available for adoption, to set up an appointment to see her or grab an adoption application. All animals featured in Pet of the Week are subject to rescue. (Photo submitted)

More News

VAUGHT: Kyra Elzy – one of the top performers the state has ever seen

COX: Don’t forget to feed the birds

Harlan County arrest records image

Cumberland woman arrested on drug trafficking charges

Turner announces committee membership for 2021 General Assembly