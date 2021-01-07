expand
Ad Spot

January 8, 2021

Senator Johnny L. Turner

Turner announces committee membership for 2021 General Assembly

By Staff Reports

Published 3:06 pm Thursday, January 7, 2021

FRANKFORTThe Senate Majority Caucus has announced the committee assignments for the 2021 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly.

Senator Johnnie L. Turner (R), of Harlan, will serve as vice-chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Energy. Senator Turner will also serve as a member of the Senate Standing Committees on both Judiciary and Transportation.

“I am happy to officially be in Frankfort representing the 29th Senate District, and I am grateful not only for the trust placed in me by my constituents, but also by Senate Leadership to serve on these committees,” said Senator Turner. “I look forward to being a part of important efforts to address the challenges we are facing here in Kentucky.”

The 2021 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly officially began Tuesday, Jan. 5. For more information on Senator Johnnie L. Turner, and to follow legislative activities, please visit legislature.ky.gov.

More News

VAUGHT: Kyra Elzy – one of the top performers the state has ever seen

COX: Don’t forget to feed the birds

Harlan County arrest records image

Cumberland woman arrested on drug trafficking charges

Turner announces committee membership for 2021 General Assembly