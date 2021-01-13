expand
January 15, 2021

Layla is the Harlan County Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for Jan. 13. She is a 2- to 3-year-old tabby looking for her “furever” home. Layla is very sweet and affectionate. Adoption is $70, and forms can be picked up at the animal shelter located at 394 State Hwy 840 in Baxter. Call 606-573-8867 to see if Layla is still available for adoption, to set up an appointment to see her or grab an adoption application. All animals featured in Pet of the Week are subject to rescue. (Photo submitted)

Pet of the Week for Jan. 13

By Emily Sargent

Published 5:35 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021

