THE INSIDE SCOOP: The Enterprise family is growing

Some of you may already know this, but to my readers who have yet to be told, I’m welcoming my second baby in August!

My husband and I are very excited to announce our pregnancy, and I’m even more excited to say our Enterprise family is growing.

Feeling like family at my job is probably the biggest blessing I have ever experienced, which follows having a job I enjoy and love.

When I joined the team, I didn’t know exactly what to expect. I was nervous and anxious to get started, and I didn’t know what the rest of the staff would be like.

Although some major curve balls have been thrown, changes made and through stressful deadlines, it feels like home at the newspaper. This is something I feel is very important, especially when it comes to getting the job done.

My Enterprise family has been exceptionally supportive since hearing about the coming of a second baby and ready to help me any way they can.

Thankful doesn’t begin to describe my emotions right now, but I’m glad I’m able to come in and work for a company that truly cares about its employees.

In the meantime while we wait for August, I’ll continue keeping you up to speed on what’s going on in Harlan and the newspaper world.