Johnny “Rabbit” Engle, 60, of Smith, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, with his loving family by his side.

He was born Sept.17, 1960, in Chevrolet. Rabbit was a retired coal miner and believed in the Pentecostal-Holiness Faith. He was a devoted loving husband, father and grandfather and a friend to all that knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence, and Shelby Engle; his infant sister, Johnnie Sue Engle; his nephews, Curtis Wayne Rice, Johnny Lee Whitaker, and Thomas Engle.

He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and loving wife of 36 years, Susan Engle, of Smith. Two children; Kayla Engle and Neil Engle both, of Smith. Two grandchildren whom he adored, Elizabeth Ball and Jacob Ball; his six brothers, Jerry Engle, of Pansy, Jerome Engle, of Indiana, Tommy Engle, of Smith, Tim Engle, of Grays Knob, and Tony Engle, of Cawood. His four sisters, Billie Sergent, of Grays Knob, Jackie Griffin, of Corbin, Teresa Whitaker, of Loyall, and Tammy Howard, of Grays Knob. His special sister-in-law, Dianne Spurlock, of Smith, and several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at 7 p.m. in the chapel of the Henson & Rich Funeral Home with the Rev. Spencer Burkhart officiating.

Visitation will also be Wednesday starting at 5 p.m. up until the funeral hour.

Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Family Cemetery at Smith, with nephews and friends serving as pallbearers.

Effective Dec.14, 2020, by the Governor’s mandate, visitation and funerals are limited to 50 percent of our facility occupancy capacity. Face coverings are required at all times. Please use social distancing guidelines.

On behalf of the staff of the Henson & Rich Funeral Home we would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy to the family of Mr. Engle during their time of bereavement.