Kentuckians can pay court fines, fees online starting Monday, Feb. 1

Individuals who owe court fines and fees will have more online payment options starting Feb. 1, 2021. The Administrative Office of the Courts is expanding its ePay program to let individuals make full or partial payments on eligible cases in which they owe court costs, fines, fees, or restitution. Currently, ePay only allows payment in prepayable cases and the payment must be made in full.

“These new online options offer many benefits to the public and the court system,” Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr. said. “The primary advantage is that anyone who owes court costs can now pay online. We’re also easing the financial strain for those who have a prepayable case by allowing them to pay over time if needed.”

A prepayable case is one that does not require a court appearance. Individuals with a prepayable case who opt to make payments will receive text/email reminders as part of the ePay expansion.

Chief Justice Minton said paying court costs online saves time and reduces in-person visits to judicial centers, an important safety measure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AOC has completed successful pilots in Bullitt, Franklin, Jefferson, and Oldham counties and all other counties will go live on Feb. 1.

Anyone who needs help making an online payment through ePay can email the AOC’s Support Services at eCourtSupport@kycourts.net.

