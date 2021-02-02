KITCHEN CORNER: A1 Pot Roast
As I write this week’s article it, I am looking out my window at the snow fall to the ground in my front yard. It is such a cozy feeling. It gives me the opportunity to spend time in my home and be thankful. Jake and I are so lucky to have all we have. We’ve work so hard on making our house what we want, and on days like today I can just take a step back to appreciate God’s grace and our hard work.
I wanted to fill our beautiful home with the smells of a warm meal. Who doesn’t love a pot roast on a cold day, or any time really? I hope this recipe inspires you to cozy up with your family and be glad for all the things you have.
A1 Pot Roast
Ingredients
- 1 chuck roast
- 1 pound red potatoes
- 1 pack whole carrots
- 1 red onion
- 1 pack of onion mushroom soup
- ½ cup beef broth
- 1 cup A1 steak sauce
- 4 cloves minced garlic
- Salt
- Pepper
Instructions
- Season your chuck roast with salt and pepper on both sides. Brown in a cast iron skillet over high heat for 1 minute per side. Place chuck roast in the crock pot
- Wash and dry your produce. Chop all vegetables into equal size pieces. Keep in mind that the smaller you chop the softer they will be. Mince the garlic cloves. Add veggies to the crock pot on top of the chuck roast.
- To make the season sauce add 1 cup of A1 steak sauce, ½ cup of beef broth and 1 pack of onion mushroom soup to a bowl. Mix together and pour over the meat and veggies in the crockpot.
- Cook on low for eight hours. Everything should be tender and melt in your mouth good. Enjoy!