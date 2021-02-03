expand
Ad Spot

February 4, 2021

Bill to protect livestock receives bipartisan support

By Staff Reports

Published 7:39 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021

NEWS RELEASE

Even short bills can have a large impact.

Rep. Matthew Koch, R-Paris, described House Bill 229, an act relating to the protection of livestock, as a “little bill with a big impact” during today’s House Judiciary Committee Meeting.

HB 229 would make someone guilty of criminal mischief for intentionally or wantonly causing damage to livestock— including cattle, sheep, swine, goats, horses, alpacas, llamas and buffaloes. Currently, the law only pertains to cattle.

Under the legislation, an offender would be:

  • Guilty of first-degree criminal mischief for causing $1,000 or more worth of damage. The offense is a class D felony and carries a penalty of one to five years in prison.
  • Guilty of second-degree criminal mischief for causing $500 to $1,000 worth of damage. The offense is a class A misdemeanor and carries a penalty of 90 days to one year in jail.
  • Guilty of third-degree criminal mischief for causing less than $500 worth of damage. The offense is a class B misdemeanor and carries a penalty of 90 days in jail.

Koch, who is a horse farmer, said HB 229 came to be after a horse shooting in Woodford County last year.

“We need to put some teeth to this to help protect those livestock,” Koch said.

The House Judiciary Committee approved HB 229 unanimously.

The bill now heads to the House Floor for consideration.

More News

Two individuals wanted for attempted murder

Judge temporarily blocks new Kentucky law on COVID-19 rules

Cats falter down the stretch again, lose at No. 18 Missouri

Kentucky gas prices decrease in past week; rising crude oil prices could signal increase

BREAKING NEWS

Two individuals wanted for attempted murder

News

Judge temporarily blocks new Kentucky law on COVID-19 rules

News

Kentucky gas prices decrease in past week; rising crude oil prices could signal increase

News

Kentucky on track to be first state to vaccinate educators

News

Bill to protect livestock receives bipartisan support

News

$2 million in grants provided to fight violence against women

News

Kentucky’s vaccine supply getting 5% bump

News

Lawmakers override Beshear’s vetoes, governor files suit to set up court battle

calendar

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a 5k

BREAKING NEWS

KSP investigating missing person case

News

Jan. second-highest month for COVID cases

News

American Heart Month: heart disease is number one killer

News

Gov. Beshear, Kroger open regional vaccine site

Education

SCAAC recommends changes to KY’s accountability system

News

Mail-in renewal option for expiring driver’s licenses extended; download the form here

News

Rediscovering America: A Quiz for Black History Month

News

Daily virus figures decline Sunday, state keeps vaccination pace

News

Gray tasked with getting vaccines to Kentuckians

News

Kentuckians can pay court fines, fees online starting Monday, Feb. 1

News

Kentucky teens say pandemic has led to increased vaping and other tobacco use among peers

News

Four regional vaccination centers opening next week in Kentucky

News

In year of no elections, Kentucky’s voter roll being cleaned up

News

Federal government promises 17% more vaccine

News

KSP seeks help in murder investigation