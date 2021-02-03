expand
Ad Spot

February 4, 2021

Dave Ramsey: Don’t embrace the wrong things

By Staff Reports

Published 11:45 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Dear Dave,
Your plan has been a lifesaver for us. Why do you think some people are unwilling to listen to good advice, and make changes in their finances?
— Tammi

Dear Tammi,
Thank you so much for all the kind words. I’m really proud of you two for putting in the effort and hard work that goes along changing your financial behaviors and gaining control of your money.

I think there are several reasons why some folks resist making changes in their lives, even when those changes would make things a whole lot better and easier for them. One of those things is often denial.

My dad used to tell me 90 percent of solving a problem is realizing and admitting a problem exists. I’m convinced that one of the major factors keeping people from winning with money is they don’t realize they even have a problem. If you are apathetic because you think things like debt and living paycheck-to-paycheck are okay or just the way things are, you’ll be unwilling—or even afraid—to make the big changes necessary to achieve big results. Debt is so ingrained into our culture that most Americans can’t envision a car without a payment, or college without student loans. We’ve been sold on the idea of debt so aggressively that most folks don’t believe life without a pile of payments is possible.

Also, change is painful. Most people won’t change until the pain of where they are exceeds the pain of change. No matter who you are, where you’re at right now financially is, in large part, a sum total of the decisions you’ve made to this point. If you don’t like where you are, you have to acknowledge the fact that things need to change—you need to change.

Finally, there’s an element of ignorance involved. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t mean being dumb or stupid. What I’m talking about is a simple lack of good information. Anyone can learn things if they’ll just admit they don’t have all the answers and set their minds to studying and educating themselves on a topic. If you’re not careful, what you don’t know about money will make you broke and keep you broke!

Dave Ramsey is a seven-time #1 national best-selling author, personal finance expert, and host of The Dave Ramsey Show, heard by more than 16 million listeners each week. He has appeared on Good Morning America, CBS This Morning, Today Show, Fox News, CNN, Fox Business, and many more. Since 1992, Dave has helped people regain control of their money, build wealth and enhance their lives. He also serves as CEO for Ramsey Solutions.

More News

Two individuals wanted for attempted murder

Judge temporarily blocks new Kentucky law on COVID-19 rules

Cats falter down the stretch again, lose at No. 18 Missouri

Kentucky gas prices decrease in past week; rising crude oil prices could signal increase

BREAKING NEWS

Two individuals wanted for attempted murder

News

Judge temporarily blocks new Kentucky law on COVID-19 rules

News

Kentucky gas prices decrease in past week; rising crude oil prices could signal increase

News

Kentucky on track to be first state to vaccinate educators

News

Bill to protect livestock receives bipartisan support

News

$2 million in grants provided to fight violence against women

News

Kentucky’s vaccine supply getting 5% bump

News

Lawmakers override Beshear’s vetoes, governor files suit to set up court battle

calendar

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a 5k

BREAKING NEWS

KSP investigating missing person case

News

Jan. second-highest month for COVID cases

News

American Heart Month: heart disease is number one killer

News

Gov. Beshear, Kroger open regional vaccine site

Education

SCAAC recommends changes to KY’s accountability system

News

Mail-in renewal option for expiring driver’s licenses extended; download the form here

News

Rediscovering America: A Quiz for Black History Month

News

Daily virus figures decline Sunday, state keeps vaccination pace

News

Gray tasked with getting vaccines to Kentuckians

News

Kentuckians can pay court fines, fees online starting Monday, Feb. 1

News

Kentucky teens say pandemic has led to increased vaping and other tobacco use among peers

News

Four regional vaccination centers opening next week in Kentucky

News

In year of no elections, Kentucky’s voter roll being cleaned up

News

Federal government promises 17% more vaccine

News

KSP seeks help in murder investigation