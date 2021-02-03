HENSLEY: Caring for loved ones

Illness which requires caregiving is common among families and loved ones at all ages.

Consider the love and attention we shower on a sick child. We hover over them, entertain them, check on them while they sleep, and do all we can do for them to see them restored to health.

Husbands and wives traditionally take vows to love each other in sickness and in health. Oftentimes that means that one spouse will be providing care for the other during the time of health challenges. They do it with love until they see their soul mate returned to health.

The help and intervention of friends during an illness is invaluable to those who are single and facing a season of sickness alone. Whether it is a phone call, dropping off a meal or groceries, or driving the person to a doctor’s appointment, all of these are invaluable to the person who is facing a health challenge.

We should give no less love and attention to our parents as they age than what they gave us as children to feed us, get us to the doctor when need us, and nurture us back to health. Having just lost my dad in December, I know that not every elderly person will be nursed back to health.

My Grandpa Wick Hamlin used to say, “Something is meant to take us out of this world. It is appointed for man once to die, and after this the judgment. Just imagine this old earth if no one ever died. It would be a miserable place. Something is meant to take each one of us out at our appointed time.”

I have taken care of a variety of people in different situations and needs throughout my years as an adult. I was with my mom and dad as much as I could be the last few months of his life. I saw firsthand the love and devotion of my mother, his wife, as his physical strength continued to decline. They were married 69 ½ years before they were parted. Their love held them steady through his last breath.

When he was confined to a hospital bed downstairs in the family room, she gave up her bed to sleep on the sofa across the room from him so he could see her if he woke up and be comforted by her presence and so she could respond if he needed anything.

I’m glad I was able to be there to help during the last couple of months when things changed so quickly.

My dad died on December 18 of last year and by December 20, she was in the Covid-19 ward of ARH with double pneumonia. I was afraid my brother and I were going to lose them both within days, but God had other plans. At 87, she survived, and gives all the credit for God answering prayers in her behalf and bringing her through. I also had a wicked case of the virus and was in quarantine even after she got out of the hospital, too sick to tend to her.

The first day I was released and could drive, I went to take care of her. I’m still trying to get back to “normal”, but God has given me strength to take care of her at home. Someone said, “I know it’s hard on you.”

Being ill myself and having our world turned upside down has been hard on all of us but taking care of her has not. She is my mother. She gave me life. She has cared for me these many years. Caring for her comes as naturally as caring for a baby. I know that at this stage of my life I am doing God’s perfect will in watching over her. It is not only my responsibility, but my privilege.