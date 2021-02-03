expand
Ad Spot

February 4, 2021

OUTSIDE: The local underworld

By Staff Reports

Published 3:29 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021

The geology of our area is unique in that it creates two worlds: a surface world and an underworld of caves, water, and stone. The type of terrain we live on is called “karst”, and is characterized by rocky ground, caves, and sinkholes, underground streams, and areas where surface streams disappear into the ground. This type of terrain is the result of the eroding effects of underground water on limestone.

Here’s what’s needed to form a cave: A thick layer of dense limestone near the surface, plenty of rainfall, good groundwater circulation, and eons of time. Limestone (calcium carbonate) dissolves fairly easy in slightly acidic water, which rainwater naturally is. Rainwater percolates along cracks in the limestone, dissolving it slowly and carrying it away. When a large enough crack forms that allows water to flow, the erosion process speeds up and the cracks get wider and deeper until they form cave systems or underground stream channels. Where these stream channels return water to the surface, you have what are called springs. A good clean spring is greatly appreciated by those wanting a good cold drink out of the heart of a mountain, so much so it’s even bottled and sold. When a cave becomes large enough, its roof sometimes collapses near the surface and forms a depression called a sinkhole.

Caves, springs, and sinkholes are all over our area, and many are connected together in a complex array of underground tunnels, cracks, and channels. It makes our area unique, but fragile. These underground water systems are easily polluted from the surface because rainwater enters them so easily. Gasoline leaking from a storage tank or even old cans of paint can seep through the ground into an underground stream and be carried thousands of feet to a well and contaminate the drinking water.

One of the worst ways to poison drinking water is to dump garbage into sinkholes, where rain can carry toxic material into the underground water system. There are a lot of toxins in garbage: mercury and lead from old car and flashlight batteries, acids and poisons from cleaners, furniture polish, paint cans, varnish cans, and hundreds of other products that contain harmful substances. In some cases, only a few parts per million will be enough to cause health problems.

There are other pollution problems of course, such as improperly installed septic systems, improper disposal of pesticides, etc. Pollution is a problem all over the planet, but because of our underground terrain full of holes and channels, water pollution here is a greater concern because it can be carried underground quickly and over great distances. We must be even more careful to see that we do not contaminate our water.

Steve Roark is a volunteer interpreter for the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park.

More News

Two individuals wanted for attempted murder

Judge temporarily blocks new Kentucky law on COVID-19 rules

Cats falter down the stretch again, lose at No. 18 Missouri

Kentucky gas prices decrease in past week; rising crude oil prices could signal increase

BREAKING NEWS

Two individuals wanted for attempted murder

News

Judge temporarily blocks new Kentucky law on COVID-19 rules

News

Kentucky gas prices decrease in past week; rising crude oil prices could signal increase

News

Kentucky on track to be first state to vaccinate educators

News

Bill to protect livestock receives bipartisan support

News

$2 million in grants provided to fight violence against women

News

Kentucky’s vaccine supply getting 5% bump

News

Lawmakers override Beshear’s vetoes, governor files suit to set up court battle

calendar

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a 5k

BREAKING NEWS

KSP investigating missing person case

News

Jan. second-highest month for COVID cases

News

American Heart Month: heart disease is number one killer

News

Gov. Beshear, Kroger open regional vaccine site

Education

SCAAC recommends changes to KY’s accountability system

News

Mail-in renewal option for expiring driver’s licenses extended; download the form here

News

Rediscovering America: A Quiz for Black History Month

News

Daily virus figures decline Sunday, state keeps vaccination pace

News

Gray tasked with getting vaccines to Kentuckians

News

Kentuckians can pay court fines, fees online starting Monday, Feb. 1

News

Kentucky teens say pandemic has led to increased vaping and other tobacco use among peers

News

Four regional vaccination centers opening next week in Kentucky

News

In year of no elections, Kentucky’s voter roll being cleaned up

News

Federal government promises 17% more vaccine

News

KSP seeks help in murder investigation