February 4, 2021

Two individuals wanted for attempted murder

By Staff Reports

Published 12:34 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

On Feb. 4, 2021, at 3:15 a.m. Kentucky State Police Post 10, in Harlan, received a call that a male individual had been shot multiple times in Wallins Creek. Tpr. Matthew Barger along with detectives from Post 10 responded and began an investigation.

Initial investigation indicates, Jamie Lawson, 44, of Wallins was shot multiple times in the leg and shoulder while outside of his sister’s residence. He was airlifted to a nearby trauma center for injuries sustained.

KSP is currently searching for Matthew Saylor, 34, of Dayhoit, and Tony Ray Taylor, 40, of Wallins, for attempted murder charges.

Both individuals left from the scene operating a white Chevrolet Caviler passenger vehicle in an unknown direction.

Both men are considered to be armed and dangerous and possibly still in Harlan County.

If anyone has any information of their whereabouts, call 911 or Kentucky State Police Post 10 at 606-573-3131.

KSP detectives are continuing the investigation.

