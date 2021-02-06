Harlan stays ahead in Williamsburg win

By Paul Lunsford

The Harlan Lady Dragons started out on fire Friday against visiting Williamsburg.

Scoring the game’s first 10 points, Harlan outscored the Lady Jackets in every quarter to claim a 65-49 victory.

The Lady Dragons, who have struggled at the free throw line this season, connected on their first 12 attempts and finished the game 17-of-27 on the night.

“I thought we came out with a lot of energy,” said Harlan coach Tiffany Hamm. “We didn’t come out with that type of energy against Middlesboro on Wednesday, but I was super pleased with our energy tonight to come out and that just allowed us to have a good fast start.”

Freshman guard Aymanni Wynn led the Lady Dragons with 19 points and 11 rebounds. She finished the game by hitting eight of 10 free throws.

Angel Wynn, a senior guard, scored 14 points. Faith Hoskins and Kylie Noe each had nine points while Emma Owens added eight.

The Lady Jackets were without their starting senior guard Mikkah Siler, who suffered an injury earlier this week, and averages 29 points per game.

Williamsburg was led in scoring by junior forward Kaylee Graham and senior guard Madison Prewitt with 11 points each. Sabrina Wilson, a senior forward, scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Lylah Mattingly, a freshman guard, finished with nine points, five rebounds and three assists.

Angel Wynn hit two 3-pointers as Harlan took a 10-0 advantage at the 4:28 mark.

Abbi Fields, Aymanni Wynn and Emma Owens each hit two free throws as Harlan led 20-9 after one quarter.

Williamsburg missed 13 of 15 shots from the field in the opening period.

Aymanni Wynn hit six of six free throws and Angel Wynn had a putback as the lead swelled to 28-11 with 4:45 remaining in the first half.

A 3-pointer by Angel Wynn and a running jumper by Kylie Noe made it 33-13 with three minutes left in the quarter.

A trey by Graham, and baskets from Lewis and Prewitt pulled the Lady Jackets within 36-22 at the break.

Both teams were four of 17 from the field in the second quarter.

Aymanni Wynn nailed a 3-pointer and Angel Wynn completed a three-point play as Harlan extended its lead to 46-28 with 4:52 to play in the third period.

The Lady Dragons went into the final quarter, ahead 55-37.

Faith Hoskins had two baskets and a free throws as Harlan saw it biggest lead of the night – 62-42 – with less than five minutes remaining.

“Wins are hard to come by sometimes, even though we’ve been playing some good teams and taking our lumps,” said Hamm. “We’ve tried to stay positive. It a good team moral anytime you get a win.”

Williamsburg close the quarter by outscoring the Lady Dragons, 9-3.

Harlan shot 42 percent (22-of-52) from the field while the Lady Jackets were 14-of-57 for 25 percent.

The Lady Dragons outrebounded Williamsburg 43-31.

“I was glad to be able to have a game that wasn’t so tight, to work on a few things against a solid team,” added Hamm.

Harlan (2-7) returns to action Saturday at Barbourville.

The Lady Dragons will travel to Bell County on Monday, Harlan County on Friday and Lynn Camp on Saturday.

Williamsburg (5-7) travels to Jackson County on Monday and plays host to Lynn Camp on Thursday.

Hannah Creekmore and Keely Bisschop scored nine points apiece as Williamsburg claimed a 46-17 win in the junior varsity game.

Lylah Mattingly scored eight points for the 2-3 Lady Jackets.

Harlan’s Kaylee Clark, Ella Lisenbee, Hannah Turner and Carli Jo Kennedy scored three points each. Annie Hoskins and Abbie Jones scored two apiece while Jackson added one.

WILLIAMSBURG (5-7)

Morgan Prewitt 1-9 0-0 2, Kaylee Graham 3-17 2-3 11, Lylah Mattingly 2-11 4-6 9, Sabrina Lewis 3-7 4-8 10, Alexis Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Madison Prewitt 2-5 6-8 11, Zoie Brown 1-4 0-2 2, Reagan White 1-1 0-0 2, Hannah Creekmore 0-1 0-0 0, Lorelei Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Keely Bisschop 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-57 16-27 49.

HARLAN (2-7)

Emma Owens 3-8 2-2 8, Faith Hoskins 4-6 1-2 9, Angel Wynn 5-9 1-1 14, Aymanni Wynn 5-13 8-10 19, Kylie Noe 4-7 1-4 9, Abbi Fields 0-0 3-4 3, Scarlett Rowe 0-1 1-3 1, Peighton Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Alli Thompson 0-3 0-0 0, Carly Madden 0-0 0-1 0, Abbie Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Annie Hoskins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-52 17-27 65.

Williamsburg 09 13 15 08 – 49

Harlan 20 16 19 10 – 65

3-Point goals: Williamsburg 5-25 (Graham 3-13, Mattingly 1-2, Madison Prewitt 1-3, Lewis 0-1, Morgan Prewitt 0-3, Brown 0-3), Harlan 4-12 (Angel Wynn 3-6, Aymanni Wynn 1-2, F. Hoskins 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Owens 0-2). Rebounds: Williamsburg 31 (Lewis 12, Mattingly 5, Madison Prewitt 5, Brown 3, Graham 2, White 2, Morgan Prewitt 1, Wilson 1), Harlan 43 (Aymanni 11, Noe 9, Thompson 4, Madden 4, Owens 3, Fields 3, P. Jones 3, F. Hoskins 2, Angel Wynn 2, Rowe 2). Assists: Williamsburg 9 (Mattingly 3), Harlan 6 (Owens 2, Aymanni Wynn 2). Turnovers: Williamsburg 20, Harlan 22. Fouled out: None.