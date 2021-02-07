Lady Dragons take control at Barbourville

By Paul Lunsford

The Harlan Lady Dragons have won two games in a row.

After an impressive win at home on Friday over Williamsburg, Harlan took control early and rolled to a 59-13 victory at Barbourville on Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore point guard Emma Owens led the Lady Dragons with 18 points. Eighth-grade forward Kylie Noe followed with 14 and Aymanni Wynn, a freshman guard, added 10.

“I’m just happy for our kids to have their hard work and defensive discipline paying off in the win column,” said Harlan coach Tiffany Hamm.

Freshman forward Emilee Sizemore paced Barbourville with five points.

Owens fired in 10 points in the first quarter as the Dragons took a 24-7 advantage.

Noe and Wynn scored four points each in the second period as Harlan extended the lead to 37-10 at halftime.

“We started the game with great energy, and we played with very good pace offensively. Those are two major keys to our success,” added Hamm.

Owens had seven points in the third quarter as Harlan led 51-13.

Faith Hoskins scored five points in the final period as the Lady Dragons scored eight points and held the Lady Tigers scoreless.

Harlan (3-7) travels to Bell County (10-2) on Monday, Harlan County on Friday and Lynn Camp on Saturday.

Barbourville (0-7) plays host to Knox Central (5-1) on Monday and Jellico (Tenn.) on Tuesday.

Kaylee Clark poured in 14 points as Harlan claimed a 28-20 win in the junior varsity game.

Carly Madden had five points for the 2-5 Lady Dragons. Annie Hoskins scored four points. Abbie Jones and Addison McLain added two each while Addison Jackson chipped in one.

Aubrey Woolum led the Lady Tigers with 11 points.

Harlan (59) – Emma Owens 18, Kylie Noe 14, Aymanni Wynn 10, Faith Hoskins 9, Angel Wynn 7, Peighton Jones 1, Abbi Fields 0, Alli Thompson 0, Scarlett Rowe 0, Carla Madden 0, Annie Hoskins 0, Abbie Jones 0, Emma Mulkey 0.

Barbourville (13) – Emilee Sizemore 5, Aimee Woolum 3, Sarah Smith 3, Aubrey Woolum 2, Abby Gray 0, Lauren Smith 0, Emily Mills 0, Jacey Boles 0.

Harlan 24 13 14 08 – 59

Barbourville 07 03 03 00 – 13