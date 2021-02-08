expand
Ad Spot

February 8, 2021

GHES second nine weeks honor roll

By Emily Sargent

Published 1:05 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

The following students earned honor roll at Green Hills Elementary School for the second nine weeks of instruction. An asterisk denotes all-A honor roll.

Second Grade
*Skye Sain
*Caleb Johnson
*Jasper Brock
Gloria Davis
Natalee Mclain
Artorius Harrison
*Eliana Bland
Raylan Lankford
*Julianna Wilson
*Brayson Saylor
*Gunner Stewart
*Deanna Farler
Ella Wilson
*Matthew Farley
*Lyndsie Howard
*Aubrey Miniard
Cassidy Hall
Third Grade
*Eli Welch
*Billy Harrison
*Brycen McIntosh
*Joshua Creech
*Kenneth Mefford
Brooklynn Hall
*Benjamin Crain
Maeleigh Halcomb
*Kaiden Turner
Shyan Mitchell
*Adalyn Brock
Pheonix Morgan
Fourth Grade
Gracie Combs
*Xavier Whitehead
*Noah Miniard
*Hunter Middleton
*Annabelle Boggs
*Wiley Collett
Ethan Bailey
*Ava Joseph
*Saralyn Farley
Jasper Lewis
*Allison Caldwell
Fifth Grade
Cassie Bargo
Landon Saylor
Sixth Grade
*Connor Griffith
Gabriel Farley
David Halcomb
Mary Joseph
*Skylar Middleton
Seventh Grade
Coby Bray
*Alexis Caldwell
Destiny Farler
Eighth Grade
Sarah Adams
*Rainah Cantrell
*Sarah Boggs

More News

Rema Huff, Sr., 87

KDE releases guidance on operations after staff vaccinations

Padgett thankful for coaching basketball

KDE’s new Preschool Coordinator Advisory Group kicks off by setting priorities

Education

KDE releases guidance on operations after staff vaccinations

Education

KDE’s new Preschool Coordinator Advisory Group kicks off by setting priorities

News

State lawmakers advance historical horse racing measure

News

Health commissioner warns Super Bowl gatherings can spread virus

BREAKING NEWS

Two individuals wanted for attempted murder

News

Judge temporarily blocks new Kentucky law on COVID-19 rules

News

Kentucky gas prices decrease in past week; rising crude oil prices could signal increase

News

Kentucky on track to be first state to vaccinate educators

News

Bill to protect livestock receives bipartisan support

News

$2 million in grants provided to fight violence against women

News

Kentucky’s vaccine supply getting 5% bump

News

Lawmakers override Beshear’s vetoes, governor files suit to set up court battle

News

UPDATE: Missing person found safe

calendar

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a 5k

BREAKING NEWS

KSP investigating missing person case

News

Jan. second-highest month for COVID cases

News

American Heart Month: heart disease is number one killer

News

Gov. Beshear, Kroger open regional vaccine site

Education

SCAAC recommends changes to KY’s accountability system

News

Mail-in renewal option for expiring driver’s licenses extended; download the form here

News

Rediscovering America: A Quiz for Black History Month

News

Daily virus figures decline Sunday, state keeps vaccination pace

News

Gray tasked with getting vaccines to Kentuckians

News

Kentuckians can pay court fines, fees online starting Monday, Feb. 1