expand
Ad Spot

February 8, 2021

KDE releases guidance on operations after staff vaccinations

By Staff Reports

Published 1:40 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

FRANKFORT – The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) released three new COVID-19 guidance documents on Feb. 8, one on decisions regarding student promotion or retention, one on operating schools after staff vaccination and another on the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund Two (ESSER II).

The first document, “COVID-19 Guidance for Schools: Decisions Regarding Promotion or Retention,” acknowledges that the period of extended hybrid and/or remote learning resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic presents many challenges not seen in traditional in-person classroom instruction.

For this reason, educators will need to continually assess where student academic knowledge gaps exist in order to design effective Tier 1 instruction and targeted intervention during the pandemic state of emergency, and for some time afterward. The document presents items for local consideration, as well as supporting resources to assist in this work.

The second document, “COVID-19 Guidance for Schools: Operating Schools After Vaccination,” provides information on school operations after staff have received COVID-19 vaccinations.

While widespread vaccination is likely to expedite a return to normalcy, the exponential spread of the COVID-19 virus and new variants will remain a threat to communities for many months.

Districts are encouraged to use this document when considering in-person instruction, remote work and quarantine procedures for faculty and staff.

The final document released on Feb. 8, “COVID-19 Guidance for Schools: Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund II (ESSER II),” provides an overview of the allocable and intended uses of the ESSER Fund for school leaders.

On Dec. 27, 2020, a second ESSER Fund appropriation was authorized by the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act. The act includes the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplement Appropriations, which provides $928,274,720 in additional emergency aid to KDE. Ninety percent of this emergency aid goes to schools and districts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the situation with the pandemic evolves, KDE is creating new guidance documents to meet the needs of Kentucky’s schools and districts. More guidance and resources can be found on KDE’s COVID-19 webpage.

MORE INFO …

More News

Rema Huff, Sr., 87

KDE releases guidance on operations after staff vaccinations

Padgett thankful for coaching basketball

KDE’s new Preschool Coordinator Advisory Group kicks off by setting priorities

Education

KDE releases guidance on operations after staff vaccinations

Education

KDE’s new Preschool Coordinator Advisory Group kicks off by setting priorities

News

State lawmakers advance historical horse racing measure

News

Health commissioner warns Super Bowl gatherings can spread virus

BREAKING NEWS

Two individuals wanted for attempted murder

News

Judge temporarily blocks new Kentucky law on COVID-19 rules

News

Kentucky gas prices decrease in past week; rising crude oil prices could signal increase

News

Kentucky on track to be first state to vaccinate educators

News

Bill to protect livestock receives bipartisan support

News

$2 million in grants provided to fight violence against women

News

Kentucky’s vaccine supply getting 5% bump

News

Lawmakers override Beshear’s vetoes, governor files suit to set up court battle

News

UPDATE: Missing person found safe

calendar

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a 5k

BREAKING NEWS

KSP investigating missing person case

News

Jan. second-highest month for COVID cases

News

American Heart Month: heart disease is number one killer

News

Gov. Beshear, Kroger open regional vaccine site

Education

SCAAC recommends changes to KY’s accountability system

News

Mail-in renewal option for expiring driver’s licenses extended; download the form here

News

Rediscovering America: A Quiz for Black History Month

News

Daily virus figures decline Sunday, state keeps vaccination pace

News

Gray tasked with getting vaccines to Kentuckians

News

Kentuckians can pay court fines, fees online starting Monday, Feb. 1