expand
Ad Spot

February 8, 2021

Rema Huff, Sr., 87

By Staff Reports

Published 2:13 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

Rema Huff, Sr., 87 of Baxter, passed away on the early morning of Feb. 7, 2021, at the Middlesboro ARH Hospital following a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

Rema was born on June 1, 1933, to the late William and Florence Huff in Leslie County. He married the love of his life Judy Curry Huff in 1950. They, along with their four children, eventually moved to Baxter.

He was always a driven man with an unmatched work ethic. he began working at a young age and worked until his illness no longer allowed him to.

He has been reunited with his loving wife of 71 years, Judy; his four brothers and three sisters.

Rema is survived by his four loving children, Aliene Wilder, of Beech Grove, IN, Judy (Bill) Browning, of Baxter, Rose Marie (George) Howard, of Baxter, Rema Huff, Jr., of Baxter; his grandchildren, Tamara (Eric) Bowser, of Beech Grove, IN, Dr. Eric (Kimberly) Browning, of Lexington, Ashley (Justin) Lemar, of Harlan, Melissa (James) Blevins, of Coldiron, and Christopher Ball, of Ewing, VA; he leaves 10 great grandchildren; brother, Franklin Richardson, of Hobert, IN; a longtime time special friend, Rayburn Doss, also survive.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the Resthaven Cemetery Chapel with Rev. Wayne Curry officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Charlie Abbott, Johnny Whitman, Mark Doss, Jeff Doss, Leslie “Smitty” Smith, and Glenn Curry will serve as Pallbearers.

The family suggest memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, in memory of Rema.

COVID-19 Restrictions of 50 percent of funeral home capacity, face masks, and social distancing all set by the Governor of Kentucky shall be followed.

Please feel free to leave a condolence, memory, or photo at www.aljfh.com
Anderson-Laws and Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Rema Huff, Sr.

More News

Rema Huff, Sr., 87

KDE releases guidance on operations after staff vaccinations

Padgett thankful for coaching basketball

KDE’s new Preschool Coordinator Advisory Group kicks off by setting priorities

Education

KDE releases guidance on operations after staff vaccinations

Education

KDE’s new Preschool Coordinator Advisory Group kicks off by setting priorities

News

State lawmakers advance historical horse racing measure

News

Health commissioner warns Super Bowl gatherings can spread virus

BREAKING NEWS

Two individuals wanted for attempted murder

News

Judge temporarily blocks new Kentucky law on COVID-19 rules

News

Kentucky gas prices decrease in past week; rising crude oil prices could signal increase

News

Kentucky on track to be first state to vaccinate educators

News

Bill to protect livestock receives bipartisan support

News

$2 million in grants provided to fight violence against women

News

Kentucky’s vaccine supply getting 5% bump

News

Lawmakers override Beshear’s vetoes, governor files suit to set up court battle

News

UPDATE: Missing person found safe

calendar

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a 5k

BREAKING NEWS

KSP investigating missing person case

News

Jan. second-highest month for COVID cases

News

American Heart Month: heart disease is number one killer

News

Gov. Beshear, Kroger open regional vaccine site

Education

SCAAC recommends changes to KY’s accountability system

News

Mail-in renewal option for expiring driver’s licenses extended; download the form here

News

Rediscovering America: A Quiz for Black History Month

News

Daily virus figures decline Sunday, state keeps vaccination pace

News

Gray tasked with getting vaccines to Kentuckians

News

Kentuckians can pay court fines, fees online starting Monday, Feb. 1