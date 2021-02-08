Rema Huff, Sr., 87 of Baxter, passed away on the early morning of Feb. 7, 2021, at the Middlesboro ARH Hospital following a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

Rema was born on June 1, 1933, to the late William and Florence Huff in Leslie County. He married the love of his life Judy Curry Huff in 1950. They, along with their four children, eventually moved to Baxter.

He was always a driven man with an unmatched work ethic. he began working at a young age and worked until his illness no longer allowed him to.

He has been reunited with his loving wife of 71 years, Judy; his four brothers and three sisters.

Rema is survived by his four loving children, Aliene Wilder, of Beech Grove, IN, Judy (Bill) Browning, of Baxter, Rose Marie (George) Howard, of Baxter, Rema Huff, Jr., of Baxter; his grandchildren, Tamara (Eric) Bowser, of Beech Grove, IN, Dr. Eric (Kimberly) Browning, of Lexington, Ashley (Justin) Lemar, of Harlan, Melissa (James) Blevins, of Coldiron, and Christopher Ball, of Ewing, VA; he leaves 10 great grandchildren; brother, Franklin Richardson, of Hobert, IN; a longtime time special friend, Rayburn Doss, also survive.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the Resthaven Cemetery Chapel with Rev. Wayne Curry officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Charlie Abbott, Johnny Whitman, Mark Doss, Jeff Doss, Leslie “Smitty” Smith, and Glenn Curry will serve as Pallbearers.

The family suggest memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, in memory of Rema.

COVID-19 Restrictions of 50 percent of funeral home capacity, face masks, and social distancing all set by the Governor of Kentucky shall be followed.

