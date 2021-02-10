expand
Ad Spot

February 10, 2021

Farmers can earn $10,000 in Cooperative Dove Field Program; Enrollment period ends March 1

By Staff Reports

Published 11:22 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Farmers can earn extra money and support Kentucky’s hunting heritage by participating in the Cooperative Dove Field Program offered by the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. The program leases privately owned and managed fields for public dove hunting in the fall. Enrollment is open through March 1, 2021.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is particularly interested in landowners willing to sow multiple crops. Landowners can receive up to $10,000 in the program by earning $300 per acre planted.

Under state law, landowners who allow the public to use their property for outdoor recreation without charging a fee are provided legal protections. These protections extend to those who lease land to the department for public hunting access.

“We want farmers to sow strips or plots of wheat, millet, corn, and sunflowers,” said Wes Little, a biologist with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. “Multiple crops are best because if you have a failure of one crop, you still have three others to attract doves.”

Participating fields must be at least 10 acres. Additional lease payments are available for landowners who plant borders around the hunting fields.

Little said dove field leases usually run from 20 to 30 acres. Payment amounts can vary based on the number of acres enrolled, crop type, and fulfillment of the field management agreement with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife is interested in reaching agreements with property owners who have acreage in underserved areas that have significant numbers of dove hunters. In the western part of the state, this includes Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Daviess, Fulton, Grayson, Hardin, Hart, Hickman, LaRue, Logan, Lyon, Simpson, Todd, and Trigg counties. Boyle, Cumberland, Laurel, Lincoln, Pulaski, and Wayne counties are areas of interest in southcentral Kentucky.

The department also encourages applications from counties near cities with populations greater than 20,000 for the program. To get the process started, contact your regional Fish and Wildlife private lands biologist or Natural Resources Conservation Service liaison.

For more information, visit fw.ky.gov or call 1-800-858-1549 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (EST) on weekdays.

More News

Farmers can earn $10,000 in Cooperative Dove Field Program; Enrollment period ends March 1

State Senate passes slots-like gambling for horse industry

Kentucky hits second four-game losing streak with loss to Arkansas

Tax season has arrived; returns accepted starting Friday

News

Farmers can earn $10,000 in Cooperative Dove Field Program; Enrollment period ends March 1

News

State Senate passes slots-like gambling for horse industry

News

Tax season has arrived; returns accepted starting Friday

Features

Harlan County’s first brewery opening late 2021

News

American Heart Month: Know the warning signs of heart attack

Education

KDE releases guidance on operations after staff vaccinations

Education

KDE’s new Preschool Coordinator Advisory Group kicks off by setting priorities

News

State lawmakers advance historical horse racing measure

News

Health commissioner warns Super Bowl gatherings can spread virus

BREAKING NEWS

Two individuals wanted for attempted murder

News

Judge temporarily blocks new Kentucky law on COVID-19 rules

News

Kentucky gas prices decrease in past week; rising crude oil prices could signal increase

News

Kentucky on track to be first state to vaccinate educators

News

Bill to protect livestock receives bipartisan support

News

$2 million in grants provided to fight violence against women

News

Kentucky’s vaccine supply getting 5% bump

News

Lawmakers override Beshear’s vetoes, governor files suit to set up court battle

News

UPDATE: Missing person found safe

calendar

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a 5k

BREAKING NEWS

KSP investigating missing person case

News

Jan. second-highest month for COVID cases

News

American Heart Month: heart disease is number one killer

News

Gov. Beshear, Kroger open regional vaccine site

Education

SCAAC recommends changes to KY’s accountability system