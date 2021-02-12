expand
Ad Spot

February 12, 2021

Bookworm: “Everybody Else is Perfect: How I Survived Hypocrisy, Beauty, Clicks, and Likes” by Gabrielle Korn

By Staff Reports

Published 9:10 am Friday, February 12, 2021

Gabrielle Korn

 

What defines beauty?

Does it differ from “pretty” or is it just another degree based on the look of ones’ skin or depth of the eyes? An enigmatic smile or a joyful grin? Is beauty slim or curvy, curly or straight, aloof or engaging? No matter how you define it, you know what it is, so read “Everybody Else is Perfect” by Gabrielle Korn and learn why you can see it clearer today.

Flawless. Exquisite. Elegant. That’s what you normally see in fashion ads and layouts: models who are impeccably gorgeous, and mostly white. Rarely, or at least until recently, none of them looked much like Gabrielle Korn.

Growing up, Korn was fascinated by fashion, make-up, and style – and women, which she thought was true with every girl.

Once she understood that it wasn’t, she tried to like boys but something was missing. She was in college before she could allow herself to utter a word that described her sexuality.

Out, family-supported, and with degree in-hand, Korn began a career that first included jobs in public relations, archives, and at a sex-toy store. A “famous gay historian” had encouraged her to write, so she cut her teeth with non-paid magazine gigs and freelancing assignments at several different places, including Refinery29 and Nylon.

Back then, says Korn, thin, white, flawless cisgender women were overwhelmingly represented in beauty and fashion, to the detriment of WOC and LGBT models, and so she pushed for more diversity. After becoming Nylon’s youngest editor-in-chief (a job she landed the day the print edition folded), she made sure that diversity and inclusion were a main ingredient in the online magazine.

And yet, for Korn, it’ll never be enough.

“The fact that we live in a world where I can scream from the rooftops about how gay I am doesn’t mean the work is over,” she says. “It means it can finally begin in earnest.”

“Everybody Else is Perfect” is a little like a ping pong ball in a vacuum cleaner: sometimes, it catches a rest and sometimes, it bounces frantically.

Author and Refinery29 beauty-and-fashion director Gabrielle Korn begins with a moment of deserved pride: becoming an editor-in-chief of a national e-zine at an astoundingly young age. She switches subjects quickly, then, writing about her childhood, young adulthood, and her career, and that’s where she stays for about half the book, focusing on a carom of job-taking before sliding into TMI about salary and money.

About mid-story, Korn then turns to her personal life once again. It’s here where readers will be riveted by Korn’s battles with eating disorders, sexual harassment, and relationship issues that weave together with her thoughts on the beauty industry as a whole, and how it can do better for women of all races, appearances, and sexualities.

Overall, that leaves a wonderful message and meaning inside “Everybody Else is Perfect,” but readers who demand linear tales may struggle with it, since its bounce is pronounced. If you can overlook that, though, you’ll find this book to be pretty OK.

The Bookworm is Terri Schlichenmeyer. Terri has been reading since she was 3 years old and she never goes anywhere without a book. She lives on a farm with two dogs, one patient man, and 17,000 books.

More News

Restrictions lifted on commercial drivers for now

Calipari knows turnaround won’t happen overnight, stays the course

President Biden stands up for coalfield communities

Kentucky legislators should not embrace pharmaceutical manufacturer “kickback” system

News

Restrictions lifted on commercial drivers for now

News

Farmers can earn $10,000 in Cooperative Dove Field Program; Enrollment period ends March 1

News

State Senate passes slots-like gambling for horse industry

News

Tax season has arrived; returns accepted starting Friday

Features

Harlan County’s first brewery opening late 2021

News

American Heart Month: Know the warning signs of heart attack

Education

KDE releases guidance on operations after staff vaccinations

Education

KDE’s new Preschool Coordinator Advisory Group kicks off by setting priorities

News

State lawmakers advance historical horse racing measure

News

Health commissioner warns Super Bowl gatherings can spread virus

BREAKING NEWS

Two individuals wanted for attempted murder

News

Judge temporarily blocks new Kentucky law on COVID-19 rules

News

Kentucky gas prices decrease in past week; rising crude oil prices could signal increase

News

Kentucky on track to be first state to vaccinate educators

News

Bill to protect livestock receives bipartisan support

News

$2 million in grants provided to fight violence against women

News

Kentucky’s vaccine supply getting 5% bump

News

Lawmakers override Beshear’s vetoes, governor files suit to set up court battle

News

UPDATE: Missing person found safe

calendar

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a 5k

BREAKING NEWS

KSP investigating missing person case

News

Jan. second-highest month for COVID cases

News

American Heart Month: heart disease is number one killer

News

Gov. Beshear, Kroger open regional vaccine site